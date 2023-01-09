Current Affairs Quiz: 09 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as PMNAM, the fully digital banking state, and Sovereign Green Bonds.

1. In which city did The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 begin?

(a). Chennai

(b). Kolkata

(c). Bangalore

(d). Bhopal

2. In how many districts did Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, PMNAM is being conducted?

(a). 242

(b). 247

(c). 240

(d). 249

3. In which city did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention?

(a). Bangalore

(b). Ahmedabad

(c). Indore

(d). Pune

4. What’s the name of the first Kashmiri Jhanpith awardee who died recently?

(a). Qurratulain Hyder

(b). Kedarnath Singh

(c). Rehman Rahi

(d). Ali Sardar Jafri

5. Which Indian athlete has won the under-15 British open squash title recently?

(a). Dipika Pallikal

(b). Krishna Mishra

(c). Advita Sharma

(d). Anahat Singh

6. Which Indian state has become the first fully digital banking state?

(a). Kerala

(b). Tamil Nadu

(c). Gujarat

(d). Karnataka

7. For many rupees, RBI will issue the Sovereign Green Bonds?

(a). 20,000 crore

(b). 16,000 crore

(c). 5,000 crore

(d). 10,000 crore

Answers:-

1. (b). Kolkata

The G20's 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' summit began on January 9, 2023, in Kolkata, in the noble presence of visitors and notable individuals worldwide. The conference opened with a round of discussions focused on improving the accessibility of digital transactions to marginalized individuals in order to promote financial success and productivity growth.

2. (a). 242

On January 9, 2023, the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, or PMNAM, will be held in 242 districts throughout the nation. According to a statement from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, various local enterprises, firms, and organizations have been asked to participate in the mela and give apprenticeship opportunities to India's young.

3. (c). Indore

On January 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pravasi Bhartiya to reinforce India's distinctive global perspective and its critical role in the global order. Prime Minister Modi stated that because the world is turning to India with hope and trust, the Indian diaspora can play an essential role as our country's brand ambassador.

4. (c) Rehman Rahi

Professor Rehman Rahi, a well-known poet and the first Jnanpith awardee from Kashmir, died here on January 9, 2023. He was 98. Rahi published multiple books of poetry and translated the writings of some of the world's most famous poets into Kashmiri. In 2007, he got the top literary honour in the country, the Jnanpith award, for his collection 'Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz' (In Black Drizzle). In addition, he received the Padma Shri award in 2000 for his contributions. Rahi earned the Sahitya Akademi Award for his book of poems 'Nawroz-i-Saba' in 1961.

5. (d). Anahat Singh

Anahat Singh, an Indian squash player on the rise, won the girl's under-15 title in the renowned British Junior Open in Birmingham on January 8, 2023. The 14-year-old, who was India's youngest participant at the Commonwealth Games last year, won the final 3-1 over Egypt's Sohaila Hazem. Every year in January, the British Junior Open is held. It was held this year after a two-year hiatus owing to COVID-19.

6. (a). Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proclaimed Kerala the first state in the country to go totally digital in its banking services on January 7, 2023, saying the distinction will benefit the state's economy. Vijayan stated at an event here that this feat was made possible through social interventions through local self-government organizations, as well as infrastructural development and technology improvements in the banking industry.

7. (b). 16,000 crore

On January 6, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India announced that it will sell sovereign green bonds worth Rs 16,000 crores, in two tranches of 8,000 crores each. The auction proceeds, which will be conducted on January 25 and February 9, 2023, will be used to fund public-sector projects that reduce the economy's carbon intensity. Green bonds are issued by any sovereign authority, inter-governmental organizations or alliances, or corporations with the intention of using the bond profits to fund ecologically friendly initiatives.