Current Affairs Quiz: 09 October 2023- Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2023

1. How many gold medals did India win in the Asian Games 2023?

(a) 21 Gold

(b) 25 Gold

(c) 28 Gold

(d) 30 Gold

2. Which player made the new record of scoring the fastest 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup?

(a) K L Rahul

(b) David Warner

(c) Aiden Markram

(d) Virat Kohli

3. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in the field of Economics this year?

(a) Joshua D. Angrist

(b) Claudia Goldin

(c) Raghuram Rajan

(d) David Card

4. Indian Air Force unveiled its new flag, When is Indian Air Force Day celebrated?

(a) 07 October

(b) 08 October

(c) 09 October

(d) 10 October

5. In which city of India will the 16th Agricultural Science Congress be organized?

(a) Kochi

(b) Varanasi

(c) Patna

(d) Chandigarh

6. When is World Post Day celebrated every year?

(a) 06 October

(b) 07 October

(c) 08 October

(d) 09 October

7. Who has been appointed by Jio Mart as its new brand ambassador?

(a) Ranveer Kapoor

(b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(c) Sachin Tendulkar

(d) Virat Kohli

Answer:-

1. (c) 28 Gold

India has ended its campaign in the Asian Games 2023 with 107 medals. India won 107 medals with a total of 28 gold medals. This is India's best performance so far in the history of Asian Games. India also won 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. This is the first time that India has scored a century of medals. In the first Asian Games held in 1951, India won 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze (total 51 medals).

2. (b) David Warner

Australian opening batsman David Warner has become the fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in ODI World Cup history. David Warner achieved this feat in 19 innings and became the fourth batsman to score 1,000 or more runs in the World Cup. Warner has achieved this feat in the match played against India. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers had achieved this feat in 20-20 innings.

3. (b) Claudia Goldin

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the Nobel Prize (2023) in the field of Economics. This time the Sveriges Riksbank Prize for 2023 in memory of Alfred Nobel has been given to Claudia Goldin. She received this award for her research to increase people's understanding of women's labor market outcomes. Goldin, born in New York in 1946, is a professor at Harvard University, Cambridge.

4. (b) 08 October

The Indian Air Force unveiled its new flag on the occasion of its 91st Raising Day. The 91st anniversary of the Air Force was celebrated in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhary unveiled the new flag. This year the theme of Air Force Day was - 'Indian Air Force-Global Airpower' (IAF-Airpower Beyond Boundaries).

5. (a) Kochi

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the 16th Agricultural Science Congress in Kochi on October 10. It should be organized by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences. About 1500 delegates from India and abroad will participate in this congress.

6. (d) 09 October

World Post Day is celebrated every year on 9 October. This day is celebrated as the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss capital Bern. World Post Day was started by the UPU in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. 'National Postal Week' is being organized in India from 9 October to 15 October.

7. (b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

JioMart has recently appointed former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Jio Mart is continuously trying to increase its presence in the Indian e-commerce market. Along with this, the company has also started a new campaign named Jio Utsav.

