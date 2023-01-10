Current Affairs Quiz: 10 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as World Hindi Day, 75th Army Day, and the 26th National Youth Festival.

1. World Hindi Day is celebrated on which day?

(a). 7 January

(b). 10 January

(c). 15 January

(d). 5 January

2. 75th Army Day will be organized in which city this year?

(a). Bhopal

(b). Pune

(c). Bangalore

(d). Ahmedabad

3. In which state will PM Modi inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival on January 12, 2023?

(a). Karnataka

(b). Gujarat

(c). Madhya Pradesh

(d). Rajasthan

4. The famous footballer Gareth Frank Bale who took retirement from football belongs to which country?

(a). France

(b). England

(c). Wales

(d). Portugal

5. Name the France football team’s captain, who took retirement from the game recently.

(a). Hugo Lloris

(b). Kylian Mbappé

(c). Olivier Jonathan Giroud

(d). Antoine Griezmann

6. Who has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of Paytm bank?

(a). Vijay Kumar

(b). R.S. Sodhi

(c). Surinder Chawla

(d). Mridula Kochar

7. Dwaine Pretorius, who took retirement from cricket recently belongs to which country?

(a). Australia

(b). South Africa

(c). New Zealand

(d). England

Answers:-

1. (b). 10 January

Every year on January 10, World Hindi Day is observed to raise awareness of the language throughout the world. It is also the day on which Hindi, India's official language, was first spoken in the United Nations General Assembly. On this day in 1975, Nagpur hosted the inaugural World Hindi Conference. Every year since then, such conferences have been held in various regions of the world.

2. (c). Bangalore

On January 15, 2023, Bengaluru will host the 75th Army Day ceremony. This is the first time the event has been held outside of the nation's capital. Major General Ravi Murugan, GOC Karnataka, and Kerala Sub Area informed that it will be an occasion to present and promote Indian military capabilities to the people of the south.

3. (a). Karnataka

On January 12, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali, Karnataka. The event is being conducted on National Youth Day, which is commemorated on Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary, to honour and respect his values, teachings, and accomplishments. Every year, the National Young Festival is conducted to provide the country's brilliant youth with national exposure while also galvanizing them toward national development.

4. (c). Wales

Gareth Bale, Wales' all-time greatest goalscorer and Real Madrid's five-time Champions League winner, has declared his retirement from football. Bale, one of Britain's most decorated players, has left Los Angeles FC midway through his contract, which was set to end this summer.

5. (a). Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris, France's captain, announced his retirement from international football on January 9, 2023, at the age of 36. Lloris captained France to the World Cup title in 2018, having played in four World Cups and three Euros. The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper guided his country to the World Cup final in Qatar, where they were defeated on penalties by Argentina.

6. (c). Surinder Chawla

The RBI has accepted the nomination of senior banker Surinder Chawla as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India's homegrown Paytm Payments Bank, according to One 97 Communications on January 8, 2023. Paytm's payment bank has bolstered its executive team in preparation for the next phase of expansion. Chawla will lead Paytm Payment Bank for the next three years.

7. (b). South Africa

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on, 9 January 2023 according to Cricket South Africa (CSA). Since making his international debut in 2016, the 33-year-old has played in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs, and three Tests for South Africa. He was a member of the squads for the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup.