Current Affairs Quiz: 12 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the new chief minister of Gujarat, the first woman President of IOA, and the name of the International Airport in Goa.

1. Mopa International Airport in Goa has been named after which minister?

(a). Arun Jaitle

(b). Manohar Parrikar

(c). Pramod Sawant

(d). Nilesh Cabral

2. Who has been elected as the 15th Chief Minister of Gujarat?

(a). Bhupendra Patel

(b).JP Nadda

(c). Vijay Rupani

(d). Anandiben Mafatbhai Patel

3. Which country launched the first-ever Arab-Built lunar spacecraft?

(a). Qatar

(b). Bahrain

(c). UAE

(d). Saudi Arabia

4. Who became the first women President of the Indian Olympic Association?

(a). Sania Mirza

(b). PV Sindhu

(c). Saina Nehwal

(d). PT Usha

5. Who has been newly appointed as the judge of the Supreme court on December 12, 2022?

(a). Abdul Nazeer

(b). Dipankar Dutta

(c). K.M Joseph

(d). Sanjiv Sharma

6. Where will the first meeting of the G20 Finance Track agenda under the G20 Presidency take place?

(a). Bangalore

(b). New Delhi

(C). Ahmedabad

(d). Bhopal

7. Where did the passing out parade for Naval pilots take place recently?

(a). Chennai

(b). Arakkonam

(c). Ammanur

(d). Bangalore

Answer-

1. (b). Manohar Parrikar

Mopa International Airport in Goa has been named after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new airport, located roughly 35 kilometers from Panaji, can accommodate 44 lakh people annually. After future development plans, its capacity might be increased to more than 3 crore passengers per year.

2. (a). Bhupendra Patel

On December 12, 2022, Bhupendra Patel, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took the oath of office as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the second time in a row in Gandhinagar. Governor Acharya Devvrat gave the oath of office to Patel as the 18th Chief Minister in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states attended the ceremony.

3. (c). UAE

On December 11, 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sent the first Arab-built moon probe into orbit. It was launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Rashid Rover was manufactured by Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is being delivered by the Japanese lunar exploration corporation ispace's HAKUTO-R lander.

4. (d). PT Usha

Former athlete PT Usha has been legally chosen as the Indian Olympic Association's first female president (IOA). Usha, 58, is a quadruple Asian Games gold medalist and finished fourth in the Olympic 400m hurdles final in 1984. PT Usha stated in a tweet that she is looking forward to upholding Olympic principles and ensuring that India advances toward being a global sports superpower.

5. (b). Dipankar Dutta

Justice Dipankar Dutta took his oath as a Supreme Court justice on December 12, 2022. In the presence of all justices, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath to Justice Dutta during the Supreme Court's swearing-in event. With the appointment of Justice Dutta, the Supreme Court will have had 28 judges instead of the usual 34.

6. (a). Bangalore

The inaugural G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting are set for December 13-15, 2022, in Bengaluru. The Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India will co-host this conference, which will mark the commencement of negotiations on the Finance Track agenda during India's G20 presidency.

7. (b). Arakkonam

On December 9, 2022, the passing out parade for Indian Navy officers was held at the helicopter training school at INS Rajali in Arakkonam. Rear Admiral Vikram Menon handed the coveted Wings to nine officers upon completion of their training. For 22 weeks, the officers were subjected to intensive flight and ground training at Indian Naval Squadron 561.