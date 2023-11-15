Current Affairs Quiz: 15 November 2023- Skydiver Sheetal Mahajan'

1. Who has become the first woman to skydive from 21,500 feet near Mount Everest?

2. Who has become the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into ICC's 'Hall of Fame'?

(d) Poonam Yadav

3. "One Station One Product" initiative of Indian Railways is now operational at how many stations?

(a) 1,000

(b) 1,037

(c) 1,041

(d) 1,150

4. Who has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain?

(a) Liz Truss

(b) David Cameron

(c) James Cleverly

(d) Zakir Ahmed

5. When is Children's Day celebrated every year in India?

(a) 13 November

(b) 14 November

(c) 15 November

(d) 16 November

6. Which country's cricket board has been suspended by ICC recently?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Nepal

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Sri Lanka

7. Who was the founder of Sahara Group who passed away recently?

(a) Subrata Roy

(b) Sudarshan Roy

(c) Rana Kapoor

(d) Abhinandan Anand

Answer:-

1. (b) Sheetal Mahajan

Indian skydiver Sheetal Mahajan has become the first woman to skydive by jumping from a helicopter from a height of 21,500 feet in front of the world's highest peak Mount Everest. After which she landed at 'Kalapathar' peak at a height of 17,444 feet. He is a renowned Indian skydiver who holds several skydiving records and was also awarded the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2001.

2. (a) Diana Edulji

Former Indian captain Diana Edulji became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its Hall of Fame. Along with him, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan Aravind de Silva have also been included in the Hall of Fame. Diana played 54 matches for India between 1976 and 1993 and took more than 100 wickets.

3. (b) 1,037

Indian Railways' "One Station One Product" initiative is now operational at 1,037 stations across the country. This initiative is specifically designed to sell indigenous products to the local people. This scheme has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. The pilot project of the scheme was started on 25 March 2022.

4. (b) David Cameron

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Britain. PM Rishi Sunak has chosen David Cameron as the new Foreign Minister in place of James Cleverley. David Cameron was the Prime Minister of Britain between 2010 and 2016.

5. (b) 14 November

Every year Children's Day is celebrated on 14 November all over India. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. This day is celebrated in honor of Pandit Nehru. The theme of this year's Children's Day, 'For every child, every right', underlines the commitment to upholding the rights of every child around the world.

6. (d) Sri Lanka

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended the ICC membership of Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect. ICC has taken this decision due to serious breach of obligations as a member. It is noteworthy that Sri Lanka could not perform well in the World Cup 2023 and was out of the tournament.

7. (a) Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy, founder and chairman of Sahara Group, died at the age of 75 in a hospital in Mumbai. Subrata Roy, born in 1948 in Araria, Bihar, started Sahara India Parivar in 1978.

