Current Affairs Quiz: 16 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Indian Army Day, Critics Choice Awards 2023, and Miss Universe 2023.

1. When is Indian Army Day celebrated?

(a). 12 January

(b). 15 January

(c). 18 January

(d). 13 January

2. Which movie won the Critics Choice Awards 2023 for Best Foreign Language Film?

(a). All Quiet on the Western Front

(b). Argentina 1985

(c). RRR

(d). Decision to Leave

3. Which institution has released the “Global Risk Report 2023”?

(a). World Bank

(b). International Monetary Fund

(c). Asian Development Bank

(d). World Economic Forum

4. Which district of Kerala has been considered the first Constitution Literate District of India?

(a). Wayanad

(b). Kollam

(c). Ernakulam

(d). Kottayam

5. Who has won the “Miss Universe 2023” title?

(a). Amanda Dudamel

(b). Divita Rai

(c). Andrina Martinez

(d). R’Bonney Gabriel

6. Google paid a special tribute to which Indian Olympian through its Doodle recently?

(a). Maharaj Krishna Koshik

(b). Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

(c). Major Dhyan Chand

(d). Milkha Singh

7. DotFEST Festival has been organized in which Indian state?

(a). Odisha

(b). Arunachal Pradesh

(c). Assam

(d). Madhya Pradesh

Answers:-

1. (b). 15 January

The nation celebrated the 75th Army Day on January 15, 2023. The Army Chief stated at the 75th Army Day festivities in Bengaluru that the army is ready to deal with any situation around India's borders. He emphasized that a robust defense posture and the usage of anti-drone technology have served as a deterrent to cross-border terrorism and insurgency. He also said that steps will be taken to combat targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. (c). RRR

The 28th Critics Choice Honors was conducted on January 16, 2023, IST, and SS Rajamouli's RRR won two awards, making India proud once again. RRR won Best Song for Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, RRR received nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Visual Effects. The film had already won a Golden Globe for Best Song with the song Naatu Naatu, despite opposition from Rihanna's Lift Me Up.

3. (d). World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum published the Global Risks Report 2023. (WEF). According to the research, the two most serious hazards confronting the globe in the next decade are a failure to reduce climate change and a failure to adapt to climate change. They are followed by 'natural calamities and extreme weather occurrences' and 'biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

4. (c). Kollam

Kerala’s Kollam district has been declared the first constitution-literate district of India. The chief minister declared Kollam to be India's first constitution-literate district, saying that constitutional ideals must be integrated into our daily lives and government in order to attain comprehensive constitutional literacy. As part of the initiative, about 16.3 lakh persons over the age of ten in the area have been taught various elements of the Constitution.

5. (d). R’Bonney Gabriel

R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 on January 15, 2023. Divita Rai of India, who finished in the top 16, was unable to advance in the beauty contest held in New Orleans. Venezuela and the Dominican Republic were the other two countries in the top three.

6. (b). Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

On January 15, 2023, Google Doodle paid tribute to Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, independent India's first individual Olympic medalist, as the wrestler celebrated his 97th birthday. Jadhav, a bantamweight wrestler, earned bronze in Helsinki in 1952 after losing in the sixth round against Japanese Shohachi Ishii. In addition, the wrestler competed in the 1948 Olympics. However, because of his lack of expertise on the mat, he may finish sixth.

7. (a). Odisha

The second edition of 'Dot Fest,' a part of city festivals commemorating the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, will be held in Odisha from January 15 to 29, 2023, with a slew of activities including Bollywood superstars and international storytellers. As part of the festival, six main festivals and activities will be held, including Bhubaneswar live, an international cuisine festival, the story-telling festival BhuFesto, Ekamra walks, a night flea market, and the 'Sebe-O-Ebe' picture show.