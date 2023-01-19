Current Affairs Quiz: 19 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the death of Gambia's Vice President in India, the second phase of the Girls4Tech STEM, and the resignation of Jacinda Ardern.

1. In which state/UT did the 3rd meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ken-Betwa link project held?

(a). Gujarat

(b). New Delhi

(c). Karnataka

(d). Madhya Pradesh

2. India’s first 3x platform wind turbine generators (WTG) have been installed in which state?

(a). Rajasthan

(b). Odisha

(c). Telangana

(d). Karnataka

3. Which state recently revived the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, after Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab?

(a). Karnataka

(b). Gujarat

(c). Himachal Pradesh

(d). Maharashtra

4. Who is the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who gave the resignation recently?

(a). Helen Clark

(b). Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern

(c). Judith Collins

(d). Clair Lynne

5. Who is the youngest batsman to hit double centuries in one-day international cricket?

(a). Ishan Kishan

(b). Harry Brook

(c). Cameron Green

(d). Shubman Gill

6. Badara Alieu Joof was the vice-president of which country, who died in India?

(a). Guyana

(b). Ghana

(c). Gambia

(d). Mozambique

7. Which company announced the second phase of the Girls4Tech STEM education program in India?

(a). Mastercard

(b). Paytm

(c). Reliance Industries

(d). Tata Motors

Answers:-

1. (b). Delhi

On January 18, 2023, the Ken-Betwa Link Project's Steering Committee met for the third time in New Delhi. Speaking on occasion, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, of the Department of Water Resources, emphasized the importance of the Ken-Betwa connection project for the region's water security and socioeconomic development. He stated that it is a showpiece project of both the Centre and the State and that both are responsible for completing it on schedule.

2. (d). Karnataka

In Gadag, Karnataka, ReNew Power erected India's first 3x platform wind turbine generators (WTGs). The new wind turbine generators will be used in the country's first "Round the Clock" renewable energy project, which will combine wind, solar, and battery energy storage technology (BESS). This project will generate enough energy to power over 1 million Indian households annually.

3. (c). Himachal Pradesh

The government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees who were previously covered under the National Pension System (NPS). Previously, the Old Pension Scheme was implemented in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab (OPS). This decision will benefit nearly 1.36 lakh state NPS employees. A cabinet Sub Committee has been formed to oversee the implementation of the Rs 1,500 award for women aged 18 to 60.

4. (b). Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister made a shocking announcement saying that she will resign from her position. She said “she had no more in the tank and it’s time. The 42-year-old Ardern claimed she no longer had "enough in the tank" after leading the country through the pandemic, the Covid outbreak, and its worst-ever terror incident. Ardern became the world's second prime minister to give birth while in office, following Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

5. (d). Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill joined the prestigious list on January 18, 2023, becoming the fifth Indian batsman to score 200 in the 50-over format, only one month after Ishan Kishan hammered a double century in an ODI. He cleared the ropes nine times in total and finished with 208 off just 149 deliveries. Shubman is also the youngest batsman to achieve the milestone.

6. (c). Gambia

President Adama Barrow said on January 18, 2023, that Gambia's Vice-President Badara Alieu Joof died of sickness in India. In 2022, Joof, 65, was chosen vice president of the West African country. He was once the education minister. The vice president departed Gambia for medical treatment around three weeks ago.

7. (a). Mastercard

In India, Mastercard has announced the extension of its distinctive Girls4Tech, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education initiative. The American India Foundation is collaborating with the Mastercard Impact Fund to assist Girls4Tech (AIF). The program's growth intends to reach up to 1 lakh female students across the country by 2024 in order to encourage them to pursue STEM education.