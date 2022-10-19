Current Affairs Quiz: 19 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 19 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as International Solar Alliance, AFC Asian Cup, and National Maritime Heritage Complex among others.

1. Who has been elected as the President and co-president of the International Solar Alliance?

a) India and France

b) UAE and The Netherlands

c) Sweden and Germany

d) Italy and Norway

2. Who has been elected as the Prime Minister of Sweden?

a) Jimmie Akesson

b) Ebba Busch

c) Ulf Kristersson

d) Johan Pehrson

3. Which of the two countries has emerged as the final bidders to host the 2027 edition of the AFC Asian Cup?

a) Qatar and India

b) Uzbekistan and Iran

c) China and Qatar

d) India and Saudi Arabia

4. Who has been appointed as the new Controller General of Accounts?

a) Sonali Singh

b) Bharati Das

c) Shakuntla Devi

d) P.L. Sahu

5. National Maritime Heritage Complex is being built in which state?

a) Maharashtra

b) Tamil Nadu

c) Gujarat

d) Goa

6. Who has won India’s first Greco-Roman medal in U-23 Wrestling World Championship?

a) Sajan Bhanwala

b) Antim Panghal

c) Aman Sehrawat

d) Sagar Jaglan

7. What is the name of the Integrated Pensioners Portal launched for Central Government pensioners?

a) Kalyan

b) SANKALP

c) Jeevan

d) Bhavishya

Answer

1. (a) India and France

India and France have been re-elected as the President and co-President of the International Solar Alliance. As per the official, Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has been re-elected as the President of ISA while France's Minister of State for Development has been re-elected as the Co-President.

2. (c) Ulf Kristersson

The Swedish Parliament has elected Ulf Kristersson as the Prime Minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once-radical far-right party. Kristersson is a Conservative Moderate Party leader. His three-party coalition does not have a majority but in Sweden, Prime Ministers can govern as long as there is no Parliamentary majority against them.

3. (d) India and Saudi Arabia

India and Saudi Arabia have emerged as the final bidders to host the 2027 edition of the Asian Football Federation (AFC) Asian Cup. Qatar, who are also the current Asian Champions was also interested to host the 2027 Asian Cup. However, it had to drop out after it was announced as the host for the 2023 edition.

4. (b) Bharati Das

Bharati Das, a 1988-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service Officer has been appointed as the new Controller General of Accounts. She has become the 27th Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance, who is the principal advisor on accounting matters to the Government of India.

5. (c) Gujarat

National Maritime Heritage Complex is being built at Lothal in Gujarat. It is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project to not only display India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage but to also help Lothal to emerge as a world-class international tourist destination. The project is planned to be completed in different phases.

6. (a) Sajan Bhanwala

India’s Greco-Roman Wrestler Sajan Bhanwala has bagged a historic Bronze medal in the 77 kg division. He won India’s first Greco-Roman Medal in the U-23 Wrestling World Championship. The wrestler got the better of Ukraine’s Dmytro Vasetskyi to win the historic medal. Bhanwala secured a 10-10 victory by points over his Ukrainian counterpart.

7. (d) Bhavishya

The Government of India has launched an Integrated Pensioners’ Portal named ‘BHAVISHYA’ for the Central Government pensioners. This portal will act as a non-stop solution for all the needs of pensioners. As per the Government, BHAVISHYA, a portal for pension payment and tracking system is being integrated with the pension Seva portal of SBI.