Current Affairs Quiz: 20 October 2022

1. When is World Statistics Day observed?

a) October 19

b) October 15

c) October 22

d) October 20

2. Who has been elected as the President of the Indian National Congress?

a) Mallikarjun Kharge

b) Sonia Gandhi

c) Shashi Tharoor

d) Priyanka Gandhi

3. Prime Minister Modi has launched ‘Mission LiFE’ in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Madhya Pradesh

4. Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Gujarat

b) Punjab

c) Haryana

d) Madhya Pradesh

5. Who has been named as the new Defence Secretary by the Government of India?

a) Aramane Giridhar

b) Amarendra Tiwari

c) Ajay Bhatt

d) Radha Sridharan

6. The draft of the National Credit Framework Framework for Public Consultation has been launched under which ministry?

a) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

b) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

c) Ministry of Finance

d) Ministry of Education

7. Climber Elnaz Rekabi, who was reportedly missing, belongs from which country?

a) UAE

b) Afghanistan

c) Iran

d) Qatar

Answers

1. (d) October 20

World Statistics Day is observed on October 20 every year to highlight the significance of data and statistics in the day-to-day development of society. World Statistics Day which is celebrated by the United Nations also stresses reliable and timely statistics data for successful infrastructural progress.

2.(a) Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the President of the Indian National Congress. He has become the first non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party in over two decades. As many as 9,000 delegates of the Congress Party voted in the election to pick the veteran lawmaker Mallikarjun Kharge as the Party opposition.

3. (c) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Mission LiFE’ in Kevadia, Gujarat. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the mission is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

4. (b) Punjab

Asia’s largest Compressed Biogas plant has been inaugurated by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in Punjab’s Sangrur. As per the Union Minister, the plant in Sangrur is just the beginning of India’s master plan for a CBG-based rural economy and the government is taking every step to promote the ecosystem around it.

5. (a) Aramane Giridhar

Aramane Giridhar, Road Transport and Highways Secretary has been named as the new defence secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Central Government. Giridhar is a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He has been appointed as an officer on special duty in the Department of Defence.

6. (d) Ministry of Education

The Union Ministry of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the draft of the National Credit Framework for Public Consultation. The Government of India has developed it to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between them.

7. (c) Iran

Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi, who was believed to have gone missing arrived back in Tehran on October 19, 2022. The 33-year-old climber took part in the Asian Sport Climbing Championship in South Korea, where she did not wear Iran’s mandatory headscarf.