Current Affairs Quiz: 20 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 20 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as NITI Aayog, Dearness Allowance, and Army Day Parade among others.

1. Which Naval Ship was decommissioned on September 19, 2022, by the Indian Navy after 32 years of service?

a) INS Ajay (P34)

b) INS Khukri

c) INS Khirch

d) INS Khanjar

2. Which Indian state has announced to set up state-level institutions on the lines of NITI Aayog?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Maharashtra

d) West Bengal

3. Which state has approved the proposal of increasing the Dearness Allowance by 3 percent for state government employees?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Odisha

c) Gujarat

d) Kerala

4. Which country has successfully cloned the wild Arctic wolf for the first time in the world?

a) Japan

b) South Korea

c) Russia

d) China

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BJP Mayor’s Conclave in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Karnataka

6. Indian Army has decided to shift the Army Day Parade of 2023 to which area?

a) Southern Command

b) Eastern Command

c) Northern Command

d) Central Command

7. Science magazine ‘Vigyan Pragati’, which received the National Rajbhasha Kirti Award is released by which institution?

a) ICAR

b) ICSR

c) CESCRA

d) CSIR

Answers

1. (a) INS Ajay (P34)

INS Ajay (P34) was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service on September 19, 2022. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional manner at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. INS Ajay was a part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron and was commissioned on January 24, 1990, at Poti, Georgia in the erstwhile USSR.

2. (c) Maharashtra

A State Level institution on the lines of NITI Aayog is announced to be set up in Maharashtra. The institution will help to bring drastic changes in the sectors such as health, agriculture, education, environment, and employment in the state.

3. (b) Odisha

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, as a festive gift to the State govt employees, approved the proposal of increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 percent. The rise will increase the Dearness Allowance of the state government employees from 31 percent to 34 percent.

4. (d) China

Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology Co. has debuted on video the world’s first cloned Wild Arctic Wolf. The wolf pup named ‘Maya’ is 100 days old and was born in a lab in Beijing. Maya’s donor cell came from the skin sample of a wild female arctic wolf, which had been introduced from Canada to Harbin Polarland.

5. (c) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a two-day BJP Mayor’s Conclave at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. During his address, the Prime Minister asked the mayors of the BJP-led Municipal Corporations to focus on the holistic development of their cities and give priority to ease of living.

6. (a) Southern Command

The Indian Army has decided to shift its annual Army Day parade out of Delhi and has decided to hold it in 2023 in the Southern Command area. As per the Army officials, the parade will now be held at different locations on a rotational basis and the venue will be changed every year.

7. (d) CSIR

CSIR’s (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) popular science magazine ‘Vigyan Pragati’ created history after receiving the National Rajbhasha Kirti Award (first position). Vigyan Pragati is one of India’s most popular science magazines. It is popular among teachers, children, researchers, and the public across the country. CSIR started publishing the magazine in 1952.