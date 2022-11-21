Current Affairs Quiz: 21 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 21 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Election Commissioner, Kameng Hydro Power Station, and 2022 ATP Finals Singles Title, among others.

1. World Television Day is observed every year on?

a) November 20

b) November 21

c) November 25

d) November 30

2. Who has been appointed as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission by the President of India?

a) Ganesh Shankar Mishra

b) Ajay Pal Singh

c) Alok Awasthi

d) Arun Goel

3. Kameng Hydro Power Station has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Manipur

b) Assam

c) Arunachal Pradesh

d) Meghalaya

4. Who has become the first Indian woman paddler to win a medal at Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament?

a) Manika Batra

b) Sreeja Akula

c) Ankita Das

d) Sutirtha Mukherjee

5. India has taken over the Chair of ‘Global Partnership on AI’from which country?

a) Japan

b) Italy

c) France

d) Canada

6. Who is the winner of the 2022 ATP Finals Singles Title?

a) Rafael Nadal

b) Novak Djokovic

c) Casper Rudd

d) Carlos Alcaraz

7. Which of the following Grouping has agreed to establish special Loss and Damage Fund?

a) COP27

b) G20

c) BRICS

d) ASEAN

Answers

1.(b) November 21

World Television Day is observed every year on November 21 to highlight the profound that it has on our lives. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day as World Television Day because of the impact of Television in bringing attention to the conflicts and threats to peace and security. Television was invented in 1924 by John Logie Baird.

2.(d) Arun Goel

A retired IAS officer of the Punjab cadre Arun Goel has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. He assumed charge on November 21. Arun Goel had taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. Goel will join the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

3.(c) Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station in Arunachal Pradesh. The power station has been developed at a cost of more than Rs. 8,450 crores and it aims to turn Arunachal Pradesh into a power-surplus state. The Hydro Power station project is also in line with India’s commitment to move towards green energy initiatives.

4.(a) Manika Batra

Indian Table Tennis Player Manika Batra defeated World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles bronze medal match in Bangkok, Thailand. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman paddler to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. The Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament is an annual competition which is held by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union.

5.(c) France

India took over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, GPAI from France on November 21, 2022. The development has come on the heels of assuming the G20 Presidency. GPAI is an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

6.(b) Novak Djokovic

Serbian player Novak Djokovic beat Norway’s Casper Rudd to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals Singles Title. This was also Djokovic’s first title at the event since 2015 and the one that matches Roger Federer’s record, who has also won 6 ATP titles. The 35-year-old Djokovic is the oldest player to win the title.

7.(a) COP27

The 27th UN Conference of Parties (COP27) has agreed to establish a special loss and damage fund. It will help to make up for the losses suffered by developing nations that are vulnerable to climate change. The delegates at the COP27 applauded after the Loss and Damage Fund was adopted after days of negotiations over the proposal.