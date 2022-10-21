Current Affairs Quiz: 21 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 21 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Chandrayaan-3, Khelo India Youth Games- 2022, and Police Commemoration Day among others.

1. ISRO is planning to launch ‘Chandrayaan-3’ in which year?

a) 2022

b) 2024

c) 2023

d) 2025

2. Fifth Khelo India Youth Games- 2022 will be held in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Gujarat

d) Maharashtra

3. Which of the following state has increased quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes?

a) Karnataka

b) Kerala

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Telangana

4. As per Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022, the largest number of poor people in the world in 2020 lived in which country?

a) Congo

b) Bangladesh

c) Sri Lanka

d) India

5. Which city in the United States has announced Public School Holiday on Diwali from 2023?

a) Los Angeles

b) Chicago

c) New York

d) Boston

6. Which state has launched a website that lists the most polluting industrial units?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Chhattisgarh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Jharkhand

7. When is the Police Commemoration Day observed in India?

a) October 20

b) October 24

c) October 21

d) October 30

Answers

1. (c) 2023

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch Chandrayaan-3, its third mission to the moon, in June 2023 with a more robust lunar rover abroad which is significant for future inter-planetary explorations. As per the ISRO Chairman, Chandrayaan-3's launch will be in June 2023 onboard the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).

2. (b) Madhya Pradesh

The Fifth- Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be held in Madhya Pradesh. The games will take place from January 31 to February 11, 2023. The news was announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Khelo India Youth Games was started in 2016 and has provided a very effective platform for the youth of the country.

3. (a) Karnataka

The Karnataka Cabinet, Chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to promulgate an ordinance to raise the reservations for Scheduled Castes by 2 percent and Scheduled Tribes by 4 percent. As many as 103 communities classified as SCs and 56 communities among STs would benefit from the hike in reservations.

4. (d) India

As per the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022, around 415 million people in India lives climbed out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-21. However, as per the report, despite the significant reductions, the largest number of poor people in the world-228.9 million- lived in India in 2020. The data, however, do not reflect the post-pandemic changes.

5. (c) New York City

Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City Public School starting from 2023. The announcement was made by Mayor Eric Adams. The decision has been taken to recognize over 2,00,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of lights.

6. (d) Jharkhand

Jharkhand Government has launched a website to publicly display the names of the polluting industrial units in the state. The step is taken to hold the industries accountable for the amount of particulate matter they release into the atmosphere. As per the Government, it is a transparency initiative that aims to disclose information on Industrial Particulate Matter in an understandable manner.

7. (c) October 21

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 to commemorate the sacrifices of 10 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. On October 21, 1959, 10 Indian policemen were killed during an attack by the Chinese troops in the Hot springs region close to Ladakh.