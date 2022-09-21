Current Affairs Quiz: 21 September 2022 - International Day of Peace, India’s official entry to Oscars 2023, and Women Asia Cup 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 21 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the International Day of Peace, India’s official entry to Oscars 2023, Women Asia Cup 2022 among others.

1. When is the International Day of Peace observed?

a) September 19

b) September 17

c) September 21

d) September 23

2. Which film has been announced as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023?

a) RRR

b) The Kashmir Files

c) Shyam Singha Roy

d) Chhello Show

3. Raju Srivastava, who passed away on September 21, 2022, was related to which profession?

a) Film Critic

b) Comedian

c) Singer

d) Dancer

4. Which country’s Presidency of the Asia-Pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development has been extended for one more year?

a) India

b) France

c) China

d) Malaysia

5. Astana has been announced as the new Capital of which country?

a) Uzbekistan

b) Tajikistan

c) Kazakhstan

d) Turkmenistan

6. Which country will host Women Asia Cup 2022?

a) India

b) Sri Lanka

c) UAE

d) Bangladesh

7. The first trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting between India, France, and the UAE was held in which country?

a) France

b) India

c) USA

c) Germany

Answers

1. (c) September 21

International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21. The day was declared by the United Nations in 1981. International Day of Peace promotes inclusiveness, trust, and cooperation to bring peace and harmony among societies. The co-existence of the individuals is the main aim behind the celebration of this day.

2. (d) Chhello Show

“Chhello Show” the Gujarati movie has been announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. The film has been chosen in the Best International Feature Film category. Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama and it revolves around a 9-year-old boy and his love affair with cinema, who lives in a remote village in India.

3. (b) Comedian

Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022, at the age of 58. He was a renowned comedian who was often credited as Gajodhar because of his popular acts. Raju Srivastava began his stint as a stand-up comedian with the popular talent show- The Great Indian laughter Challenge. He finished second at the show and after that participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge- Champions, and won the title of 'The King of Comedy'.

4. (a) India

India’s Presidency of the prestigious AIBD (Asia-Pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development) has been extended for one more year. The decision was taken unanimously by the AIBD member countries at the two-day General Conference held in New Delhi. Currently, the CEO of Prasar Bharti and the Director General of Doordarshan Mayank Kumar Agarwal is the President of AIBD.

5. (c) Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Parliament has decided to rename the country’s capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana. The latest decision by Government officials and politicians is a move to distance themselves from the first President of the former Soviet Republic. The Parliament voted to revert to the name Astana by changing the constitution of the country.

6. (d) Bangladesh

Women Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on October 1, 2022, and will see the seven teams playing for the coveted cup. Bangladesh is set to host the Women Asia Cup 2022 and the match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. India will begin their campaign in the tournament against Sri Lanka and will play its opening match on October 1, 2022.

7. (c) USA

India, the UAE, and France held their first trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York, the US on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The leaders during the meeting discussed a new and more contemporary way of doing diplomacy. This was the first ministerial-level meeting of India, France, and the UAE trilateral.