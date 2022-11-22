Current Affairs Quiz: 22 November 2022 - Network Readiness Index 2022, President of Kazakhstan

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 22 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Indian Film Personality of the Year, Network Readiness Index 2022, and President of Kazakhstan among others.

1. Who among the following created the first scientific map of the Atlantic Ocean Floor?

a) Marie Tharp

b) Alice Wilson

c) Moira Dunbar

d) Florence Bascom

2. Who has been named the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI 2022?

a) Sharmila Tagore

b) Naseeruddin Shah

c) Chiranjeevi

d) Nagarjuna

3. Who has been honoured with Peace Prize by Gandhi Mandela Foundation?

a) Malala Yousafzai

b) Dalai Lama

c) Kailash Satyarthi

d) Barack Obama

4. Who has been elected as the President of Kazakhstan?

a) Nursultan Nazarbayev

b) Azat Peruashev

c) Serik Sultangali

d) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

5. What is India’s rank at the Network Readiness Index 2022?

a) 60th

b) 61st

c) 58th

d) 50th

6. Which country’s Parliament has passed Free Trade Agreement with India?

a) United Kingdom

b) New Zealand

c) Australia

d) Denmark

7. Integrated Fire Power Exercise ‘SHATRUNASH’ by the Indian Army was conducted in which state?

a) Rajasthan

b) Odisha

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Uttarakhand

Answers

1.(a) Marie Tharp

Marie Tharp was an American Geologist and Oceanographic cartographer who created the first scientific map of the Atlantic Ocean Floor. In the 1950s, she collaborated with Geologist Bruce Heezen to produce the map. Her work revealed a more detailed topography and multi-dimensional geographical landscape of the ocean bottom.

2.(c) Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year during the opening of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made the announcement during the film festival. Megastar Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 films in Telugu and some in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in Telugu Cinema.

3.(b) Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was awarded the ‘Peace Prize’ by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation for his efforts to promote peace. The Award is given to the personalities who have carried forward the legacies of Gandhi and Mandela by making significant contributions in the fields of social welfare, peace, Environment, Culture, Education, Healthcare, Sports, and Innovation.

4.(d) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who openly defied major ally Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, secured a second term in the country’s snap elections with 81.31% vote. The voter turnout in Kazakhstan’s snap elections was 69.44%, with five other candidates scoring in the low single digits.

5.(b) 61st

India improved its rank by 6 slots and is now placed at 61st rank, according to the Network Readiness Index 2022 Report released recently.The NRI report in its latest version of 2022 maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies on the basis of their performances in four different pillars: People, Technology, Governance, and Impact covering a total of 58 variables.

6.(c) Australia

The Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese announced that country’s Free Trade Agreement with India has been passed through its Parliament. The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) was signed on April 12, 2022. It will secure Australia’s foothold in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

7.(a) Rajasthan

South Western Command of the Indian Army conducted Integrated Fire Power Exercise ‘SHATRUNASH’ at MFFR in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The exercise witnessed the use of multi firing platforms in an integrated manner involving both aerial and ground manoeuvres.