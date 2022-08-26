Current Affairs Quiz: 26 August 2022 (Women’s Equality Day, UNESCO Peace Prize 2022, New India book)

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 25 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Women’s Equality Day, Executive Director (India) at IMF, and UNESCO Peace Prize 2022 among others.

1.Women’s Equality Day is celebrated every year on?

a) August 23rd

b) August 25th

c) August 26th

d) August 30th

2. Who has been awarded UNESCO Peace Prize 2022?

a) Emmanuel Macron

b) Angela Merkel

c) Volodymyr Zelensky

d) Joe Biden

3. When is International Dog Day celebrated?

a) August 26th

b) August 24th

c) August 27th

d) August 29th

4. Who has been appointed as the Executive Director (India) at IMF?

a) Surjit Bhalla

b) Arvind Subramaniam

c) Raghuram Rajan

d) Krishnamurthy Subramaniam

5. ‘New India’ book was launched on the death anniversary of which leader?

a) Sushma Swaraj

b) Manohar Parrikar

c) Arun Jaitley

d) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

6. India has signed a consultancy contract for two railway projects with which neighbouring country?

a) Bangladesh

b) Sri Lanka

C) Nepal

d) Bhutan

7. Which senior leader has announced resignation from all the positions of the Indian National Congress party?

a) Sachin Pilot

b) Ashok Gehlot

c) Jairam Ramesh

d) Ghulam Nabi Azad

Answers

1.(c) August 26th

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated every year on August 26. The day marks the passage of women’s suffrage in the US. Women’s Equality Day helps us appreciate and celebrate the valor of heroic women who, despite discrimination and violence, pulled the women’s movement to success. The Day also acknowledges the women of our lives and commemorates the women who fought for their rights in the past.

2.(b) Angela Merkel

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awarded UNESCO Peace Prize for her ‘efforts to welcome refugees’. She has been honoured for her “courageous decision in 2015 to welcome more than 1.2 million refugees, notably from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Eritrea”. Angela Merkel held the office of German Chancellor for a period of 16 years and resigned in 2021.

3.(a) August 26th

International Dog Day is observed every year on August 26. The day provides an opportunity for dog lovers to celebrate the day of their special friend who showers them with unconditional love and affection. International Dog Day was first introduced in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, Dog Trainer, Conservationist, and Author.

4.(d) Krishnamurthy Subramaniam

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of the former Chief Economic Advisor (CEC) Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramaniam to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He has been appointed to the post for the period of three years from November 1, 2022.

5.(c) Arun Jaitley

The former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on August 24, 2022, released a book titled ‘New India’. It is a compilation of selected articles by the former Union Minister and Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley. The book was launched on the death anniversary of Arun Jaitley. As per Venkaiah Naidu, Arun Jaitley dreamt of a New India, a strong, stable, prosperous, peaceful, and forward-looking India.

6.(a) Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh on August 25, 2022, signed two contracts for the construction of a new broad gauge line between Khulna-Darsana and the conversion of the metro gauge line into a dual gauge line between Parbatipur and Kaunia. The contract signing ceremony was held at the Railway Ministry in Dhaka.

7.(d) Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from the party on August 26, 2022. Ghulam Nabi Azad is an Indian politician and was a member of the Indian National Congress. He served as the 7th Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from 2005 to 2008 and was also the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.