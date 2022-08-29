Current Affairs Quiz: 29 August 2022 (National Sports Day, Atal Bridge, India’s first earthquake memorial)

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 29 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Sports Day, India’s first earthquake memorial, and Atal Bridge among others.

1. When is National Sports Day celebrated in India?

a) August 26th

b) August 25th

c) August 29th

d) August 31st

2. What is the name of the website launched to boost the Coastal Clean-Up Campaign?

a) Swachhsagar.org

b) Swachbharat.org

c) Swachhjal.org

d) Swachhnadi.org

3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first earthquake memorial in which state?

a) Himachal Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Uttarakhand

c) Madhya Pradesh

4. Who has become the 49th Chief Justice of India?

a) Vineet Saran

b) Shripathi Ravindra Bhat

c) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud

d) Uday Umesh Lalit

5. In second T20 match of Asia Cup 2022, India won the match against Pakistan by how many wickets?

a) 6

b) 4

c) 5

d) 7

6. Who has won the BWF World Championships 2022 title in Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles categories?

a) Kento Momota and Nozomi Okuhara

b) Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi

c) Lee Zii Jia and Tai Tzu-Ying

d) Lee Chong Wei and Chen Yufei

7. 300-meter long Atal Bridge has been inaugurated in which city of Gujarat?

a) Ahmedabad

b) Surat

c) Vadodara

d) Rajkot

Answers

1.(c) August 29th

National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Major Dhyan Chand Singh, was born on 29 August 1905 in present-day Praygraj, UP. Due to his outstanding performance in Hockey, Dhyan Chand was appointed as 'Lance Naik' in 1927 and was promoted to Nayak in 1932, and Subedar in 1936.

2.(a) Swachhsagar.org

The Government of India has unveiled a dedicated website to give a further boost to the ongoing coastal clean-up campaign. The portal www.swachhsagar.org will give a major push to the cleaning mission. As per the Government, more than 200 ton of garbage, mainly single-use plastic, have been removed from the sea coasts during the first 20 days of the campaign.

3.(b) Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial in Gujarat. It is India’s first earthquake memorial. It celebrates the courage shown by the people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat which took the lives of 13,000 people.

4.(d) Uday Umesh Lalit

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on August 27, 2022. President of India Draupadi Murmu administered him the oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Justice UU Lalit has succeeded Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26, 2022.

5.(c) 5

The crucial partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped India defeat the arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28, 2022.

6.(b) Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi

World Number one Shuttler Victor Axelsen won his second BWF Championship title after beating Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in Tokyo. On the other hand, the Women’s Singles Title has been retained by Japan’s reigning Champion Akane Yamaguchi. She defeated China’s Olympic Champion Chen Yufei.

7.(a) Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27, 2022, inaugurated the 300-meter-long Atal Bridge for pedestrians and cyclists across the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad. The bridge is a tribute by the local people to former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge not only connects the two banks of the Sabarmati River but also is unique in design and innovation.