Current Affairs Quiz: 30 August 2022 ( National Small Industry Day, 5G Services, Virat Kohli)

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 30 August at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Small Industry Day, World Cadet Judo Championships 2022, and rollout of 5G Services among others.

1. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which Indian has become the world’s third-richest person in the world?

a) Gautam Adani

b) Mukesh Ambani

c) Azim Premji

d) Shiv Nadar

2. When is the National Small Industry Day observed in India?

a) August 28th

b) August 26th

c) August 30th

d) August 22nd

3. Who has become the first Indian to win Gold at World Cadet Judo Championships 2022?

a) Avtar Singh

b) Linthoi Chanambam

c) Poonam Chopra

d) Thoudam Kalpana Devi

4. Abhijit Sen, who passed away on 29 August 2022, was a renowned name in which field?

a) Geography

b) Psychology

c) Biology

d) Economics

5. Which telecom company has announced the rollout of 5G Services by Diwali in October 2022?

a) Vodafone Group

b) Reliance Jio

c) Bharti Airtel

d) Adani Data Networks

6. International Day against Nuclear Tests is observed on?

a) August 30th

b) August 25th

c) August 29th

d) August 20th

7. Who has become the first Indian Cricketer to play 100 matches in all the formats?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Hardik Pandya

d) KL Rahul

Answers

1. (a) Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani has become the third richest person in the world, as per the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Data. With a net worth of $137 billion, the 60-year-old business tycoon is now following Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Adani is also the first Asian who has acquired a place in the top 3 of the list.

2. (c) August 30th

National Small Industry Day is observed every year in India on August 30 to recognize the significance of and the contribution of the small industries in India. The day aims at encouraging the development and growth of small-scale businesses that contribute as much as 40 percent to the gross industrial value of India’s economy.

3. (b) Linthoi Chanambam

Indian Judoka Linthoi Chanambam made history as she won the Gold Medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships 2022 in the women’s 57 kg category in Sarajevo, Bosnia, and Herzegovina. The 16-year-old Chanambam has become the first Indian to win Gold Medal in the world judo championships in any category.

4. (d) Economics

Abhijit Sen, one of India’s leading agriculture economists, passed away on the night of August 29, 2022, at the age of 72. Abhijit Sen, from 2004 to 2014 was a member of the Planning Commission of India when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country.

5. (b) Reliance Jio

India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio announced on August 29, 2022, the launch of its 5G Services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali in October 2022. The announcement has been made with an aim to expand and cover the entire country by December 2023.

6. (c) August 29th

The International Day against Nuclear Tests is observed every year on August 29 by the United Nations. The day aims at raising awareness about the devastating effects of testing nuclear weapons. It also urges the governments in the world to end nuclear proliferation and put a stop to such tests.

7. (a) Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has become the first Indian Cricketer and just the second player overall in international cricket history to have played 100 matches in all three formats of the game. The former skipper has now 100 T20Is, 102 Tests, and 262 ODIs to his name. Virat Kohli made his international debut in August 2008.