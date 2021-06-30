Current Affairs Quiz: 30 June 2021

30 June 2021: The Current Affairs Quizzes section of Jagranjosh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. The day’s updated quizzes cover topics such as Black Sea Drills, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2021 and World Social Media Day among others.

1. Which vaccine effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variant of COVID-19, as per US’ National Institute of Health?

a) Covishield

b) Covaxin

c) J&J

d) Sputnik V

2. Which nation is planning to suspend $325 million COVAXIN deal with India?

a) South Africa

b) Namibia

c) Brazil

d) Maldives

3. NATO launched Black Sea Drills on June 28th with which nation despite protests from Russia?

a) Japan

b) Ukraine

c) South Korea

d) North Korea

4. Which nation's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail?

a) Zambia

b) Zimbabwe

c) Tanzania

d) South Africa

5. Who among the following has been recommended by the BCCI for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2021?

a) R Ashwin

b) KL Rahul

c) Jasprit Bumrah

d) Shikhar Dhawan

6. When is National Doctors' Day observed?

a) July 1st

b) July 5th

c) July 10th

d) July 4th

7. When is World Social Media Day observed?

a) June 29th

b) June 30th

c) July 1st

d) July 3rd

8. When is International Asteroid Day observed?

a) June 27th

b) June 28th

c) June 29th

d) June 30th

Answers

1. (b) Covaxin

India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, said the US’ National Institute of Health (NIH). The NIH said that the results of two studies of blood serum that was taken from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2.

2. (c) Brazil

The Health Minister of Brazil announced that the country will suspend a USD 324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of India’s Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. The decision has been taken amid a probe into the accusations of irregularities against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

3. (b) Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and Ukraine launched Black Sea Drills on June 28, 2021, which will involve dozens of warships. The exercise has been taking place despite the Russian calls to cancel the drill and is followed by the last week’s incident with a British Destroyer off Crimea.

4. (d) South Africa

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail by the country's highest court. He has been given five days to hand himself over to the police.

5. (a) R Ashwin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to nominate the names of R Ashwin and women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The board has also decided to recommend the names of KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan for the Arjuna Award.

6. (a) July 1st

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1st to recognize the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities. The date varies from nation to nation depending upon the commemoration event used to mark the day.

7. (b) June 30th

World Social Media Day is observed every year on June 30th to show how it has become a key tool at connecting people from all corners of the world to being an asset for influencers, brands, journalists at growing their businesses.

8. (d) June 30th

The International Asteroid Day is observed on June 30th every year to mark the anniversary of the Siberian Tunguska event. The day is observed to promote awareness around asteroids, and how can we protect our planet from asteroids.