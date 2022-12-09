Current Affairs Quiz: 9 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the new president of TTF, the winner of Oxford Word of the Year for 2022, and PG to support credit cards on UPI.

1. Who has been elected as the new president of TTFI?

(a). Kamlesh Mehta

(b). Patel Nagender Reddy

(c). Meghna Ahlawat

(d). Dushyant Chautala

2. Which is India’s first payment gateway to support credit cards on UPI?

(a). Paytm

(b). Google pay

(c). Phone pay

(d). Razor Pay

3. The “Climate Investment Opportunities in India’s Cooling Sector” report was launched by which organization?

(a). UNESCO

(b). World Bank

(c). World Economic Forum

(d). NITI Aayog

4. Which organization organized an event to launch the “Toolkit on Enabling Gender Responsive Urban Mobility and Public Spaces in India”?

(a). NITI Aayog

(b). International Monetary Fund Show

(c). World Bank

(d). World Economic Forum

5. Who topped the Forbes 2022 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women?

(a). Michelle Obama

(b). Mahsa Amini

(c). Nirmala Sitharaman

(d). Ursula von der Leyen

6. Which word has won the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022?

(a). Metaverse

(b). #IStandwith

(c). Goblin mode

(d). Slovenly

7. Which state has set up the first Divyang department in India?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Maharashtra

(c). Madhya Pradesh

(d). Karnataka

Answers

1. (c). Meghna Ahlawat

Meghna Ahlawat was elected president of the Table Tennis Federation of India on December 5, 2022, with former stalwart Kamlesh Mehta elected secretary general. Patel Nagender Reddy was elected treasurer. Dushyant Chautala was the previous TTFI president.

2. (d). Razor pay

Razor pay has become India’s first payment gateway to support credit cards on UPI. The aim of the move is to further strengthen digital payments and boost India’s credit penetration, the platform announced its readiness to support Credit Card Transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

3. (b) World bank

The report titled “Climate Investment Opportunities in India’s Cooling Sector” was released by the World Bank in partnership with the state government of Kerala during the two-day India Climate and Development Partners’ Meet. The report says India may soon become one of the first places in the world to experience heatwaves that can surpass the human survivability limit.

4. (c). World Bank

The World Bank and the Chennai Urban Metropolitan Transport Authority jointly released the "Toolkit on Enabling Gender Responsive Urban Mobility and Public Spaces in India." This toolkit contains practical tools that can assist governments and commercial or community-based groups in India in ensuring safe and inclusive public areas and public transportation for women.

5. (d). Ursula von der Leyen

In the midst of Europe's extraordinary crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen topped Forbes' list of the world's 100 most powerful women in 2022. Since 2004, the American business magazine Forbes has published a list of the world's 100 most powerful women.

6. (c ). Goblin mode

The Oxford Word of the Year was chosen by the public for the first time. Over the course of two weeks, more than 300,000 English speakers voted on three terms chosen by Oxford University Press editors. Goblin mode received the most votes, becoming Oxford's word of the year for 2022. Then came "Metaverse" and "#IStandWith."

7. (b) Maharashtra

The Maharashtra state government recently authorized the establishment of a distinct government agency for divyang (differently abled). This development was announced on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons. This comes after 20 years of calls for a separate agency to oversee the care and security of individuals with disabilities.