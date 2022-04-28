Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 28 April 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 April 2022
National News
- PM Narendra Modi to visit Assam today and lay foundation stone for several projects.
- Guyana Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd meets with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
- Firefighting at Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site continues after 36 hours as well.
- India to experience heatwave for next 5 days, IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Delhi.
- All students from Class 1 to 9 in Puducherry promoted, informed Government of Puducherry.
- PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme to continue till December 2024.
- Mobile services at security sites in Left Wing Extremism areas to be upgraded from 2G to 4G.
- Vijay Sampla appointed as Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for the second consecutive time.
Corporate News
- Tata-owned Air India proposes to acquire AirAsia India.
- Elon Musk says for Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral.
- Facebook parent Meta calms investors with $7.5 bn quarterly profit.
International News
- Andrew Garfield to take a brief break from acting.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says India-US relations have the potential to be one of the most important and foundational partnerships that we have going forward over the next decades
- Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth commissions newly procured PVD under the Indian LOC & received the leased ALH Dhruv from India.
- Pakistan Minister asks Commission to resolve issues faced by students stuck in China amid Zero-COVID policy.
- Duke of York Prince Andrew loses freedom of the city of York because of his associations with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel.
- US President Joe Biden to travel to South Korea and Japan in May.
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine after visiting Russia.
- Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says EU 'prepared' for Russian gas stoppage, plans 'coordinated' response.
Read Also: Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 27 April 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.