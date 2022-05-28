Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 May 2022
National News
- Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
- Security cover of 424 people was withdrawn with an immediate effect in Punjab. These 424 people include retired Police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders.
- India reports 2,685 fresh cases, 2,158 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 16,308 and positivity rate is 0.60%.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat today. He will visit the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. The visit will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue.
- In Biennial poll to Karnataka Legislative Council, all the 7 candidates- BJP (4), Congress (2) & JDS (1) declared elected unopposed.
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha wants to become party in EC proceedings against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
- Telangana Government gives Rs. 5,000 for honorarium for Imams, Muezzins in the state.
- Private company announces development of RT-PCR kit for Monkeypox virus.
- Two more Vande Bharat trains to come up by August 2022, to have more advanced features.
Economy News
- Piyush Goyal in roundtable with the UK investors pitches for ‘Make in India’ for the world.
- RBI explores pros and cons of the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency in India. Apt design elements of CBDCs are under review as per stated objectives of monetary policy, financial stability. Finance Bill 2022 has been enacted providing a legal framework for its launch.
International News
- Marking 75 years of diplomatic ties, Nepalese PM Deuba to embark on US visit in mid-July 2022.
- UN envoys seek thorough probe into the rising terror strikes in Afghanistan.
- Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe thanks India for the positive response towards setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist his country amid an economic crisis.
- Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in an address to his country said that for the prevalence of peace in Asia, its India’s responsibility to revoke the illegal and unilateral decision of August 5, 2019, so that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved with talks.
- Germany respects India’s stand on the Ukraine conflict, says Ambassador Lindner.
Sports News
- IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2nd Qualifier to set up Summit clash with Gujarat Titans.
- India to take on Japan in first match of Super Four Stage of Men’s Hockey Asia Cup.
- Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to attend several sports related events at Pune in Maharashtra.
Ladakh Army Accident: At least 7 soldiers killed after army vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh
