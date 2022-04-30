Current Affairs Today Headline- 30 April 2022
Current Affairs Morning
National News
- Joint Conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts to be held at Vigyan Bhawan today. Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the conference.
- General MM Naravane lays a wreath at National War Memorial prior to relinquishing as the Chief of the Army Staff.
- Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off 1200 ambulances in Bhopal.
- Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended from 9.30 am to 6 pm in Patiala today. The decision came after a clash between the two groups took place near a temple yesterday.
- State-owned BSNL will roll out indigenous 4G networks in a few weeks and 2,343 sites across India have already been identified and approved by the Cabinet for this purpose.
- Turtle conservation is being carried out at four turtle nesting beaches in Goa. As per the State Minister, around 6,500 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were released into the sea from nesting sites this year in Goa.
- 21 members of Naga People Front (NPF), led by TR Zealing merged with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party led by CM of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio.
- Centre would be happy to bring petrol, diesel under GST, states unwilling: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
- SEC seeks more data from the Serum Institute of India over the COVID vaccine COVOVAX for the 7-12 age group.
- India launches the pilot phase of an open network for digital commerce. ONDC aims to democratize e-commerce.
International News
- At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in a blast targeting a mosque in the Capital of Afghanistan Kabul.
- China expresses willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students on need assessed basis, no timeline yet.
Sports News
- PV Sindhi enters the Semi-Final of the Women’s Singles event at Asia Badminton Championships in Manila.
- North East Regional Sports Week kicks off in Manipur.
Business News
- Coal Ministry has said that sufficient coal stock with coal companies is available in the country.
- Exports of Indian Chemicals register a growth of 106% in 2021-22 over 2013-2014.
- MSME sector playing a major role in strengthening the economy of the country, says MSMR Minister Narayan Rane.
