Current Affairs Today Headline- 4 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 4 June 2022.
Current Affairs Headline
National News
- 11 Rajya Sabha candidates, including eight from Bharatiya Janata Party elected unopposed in Uttar Pradesh.
- Sriya Lenka, an 18-year olf from Odisha, becomes India’s first-ever-K Pop Artist.
- Supreme Court bans mining, permanent structures within a 1-km radius of national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries.
- Government to take strong action against wheat exporters generating backdated Letter of Credits: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
- India at the United Nation says that the role of ‘external actors’ worsening situation in Syria.
- EAM S Jaishankar and his Slovak counterpart review bilateral cooperation, discuss Ukraine Conflict.
- Union Cabinet likely to approve new military recruitment scheme soon.
- INS Akshay and Nishank decommissioned after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the nation.
- Central Government asks five states to monitor the clusters of COVID-19 cases, follow a five-fold strategy.
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with Indian delegation visits the National Assembly of Senegal.
- COVID Highlights: India records 4,041 new COVID cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours.
- Adani Group to invest Rs. 70,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh.
International News
- Two Reuters Journalists injured and a driver was killed on June 3, 2022, in Eastern Ukraine.
- China trying to erase history, threaten human rights: Blinken on 33rd anniversary of Tiananmen Massacre.
- China to launch Crewed Mission on June 5 to build Space Station.
- France Confirms 51 Monkeypox cases: Health Official.
- US President Joe Biden confirms the possibility of a Saudi Arabia Trip.
Sports News
- The Khelo India Youth Games are set to begin on June 4 with the spectacular opening ceremony.
- French Open 2022: Casper Russ of Norway beats Marin Cilic by 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 in the men’s singles semi-final to set up a final clash with Rafael Nadal.
- FIBA U-18 Asian Championship 2022 SABA Qualifiers: Hosts India drub the Maldives.
Google Doodle honours Satyendra Nath Bose: 5 Interesting facts about Indian physicist and mathematician
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.