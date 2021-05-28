Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra govt approves a relief fund of Rs 252 crore

The Maharashtra government on May 27, 2021, approved a relief fund of Rs 252 crore for people residing in the coastal areas that were affected by cyclone Tauktae.

The relief fund was approved during the weekly cabinet chaired by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The 252-crore relief fund amount exceeds fixed norms under the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) by the central government which would otherwise be 72 crores, officials informed. The state government will bear the additional expenditure, officials further informed.

Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea was declared an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ on May 17, 2021, by the Indian Meteorological Department. The cyclone passed through coastal areas of Maharashtra before making its landfall in Gujarat between May 17 -18, 2021.

Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Thane, Sindhudurg Raigad, and Palghar were affected by the cyclone Tauktae.

Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra govt relief fund: Key points

• The state government will give Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who got killed during the cyclone Tauktae in accordance with NDRF norms and Rs 1 lakh from the state exchequer.

• Financial aid of Rs 1,50,000 will be provided for houses completely damaged during the cyclone while Rs 50,000 for houses with 50 per cent damage, Rs 25,000 for houses with 25 per cent, and Rs 15,000 for houses with 15 per cent damage.

• Any slum damaged during the cyclone and which is eligible for rehabilitation will get Rs 15,000.

• Compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop loss, Rs 250 per damaged coconut tree, and Rs 50 per areca nut (supari) tree (maximum up to 2 hectares) will be given.

• Families that suffered the loss of clothes and utensils will be given Rs 5,000 each.

• Fishing boats damaged during the cyclone will be given Rs 25,000 each and partially damaged boats will get Rs 10,000.

• Damaged fishing nets will receive Rs 5,000 for repairs.