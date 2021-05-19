Cyclone Tauktae: Prime Minister Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu today to review the damage

PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu on May 19, 2021, for reviewing the situation and the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am and will land at Bhavnagar from where he will further proceed for an aerial survey of Diu, Una, Mahuva, and Jafarabad.

Gujarat CMO in a tweet informed that PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Gir Somnath, Amreli, and Bhavnagar districts that have been hit by Cyclone Tauktae. The tweet added that Prime Minister will also hold a review meeting with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the state later in Ahmedabad.

PM Shri @narendramodi will visit Gujarat tomorrow to conduct an aerial survey of the areas of Amreli, Gir Somnath & Bhavnagar distrcts hit by #CycloneTauktae. The PM will also hold a review meeting with CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) May 18, 2021

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of the cyclone as the storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night.

Cyclone Tauktae impacts weather in several parts of Northern India:

Cyclone Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm that has impacted Gujarat since 1998. The storm has battered parts of the state and has left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting trees, poles and damaging several roads and houses.

According to the weather department, the cyclone whose intensity had weakened but heavy rains are likely to continue, with the wind speeds reaching 125 km per hour.

Cyclone Tauktae has severely impacted the weather conditions in various parts of Northern India. Many areas such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are likely to witness the rainfall in the coming few hours.

Cyclone Tauktae: Measures taken to mitigate the impact

• The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 17, 2021, held a meeting for reviewing the assistance and preparedness being provided by the Armed Forces to the civil authorities for tackling the situation. The Minister assured that 11 Indian Navy diving teams have been kept on standby in case of any request from affected states.

• The Government of Gujarat evacuated the people living in the coastal areas after the India Meteorological Department had issued a warning of flooding and tidal waves because of the cyclone.

• Rescue teams of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were sent to severely hit regions in Diu and Gujarat.

• The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

• Indian Air Force and the Engineer Task Force Unit of the Indian Army, with the rescue equipment and boats, are also on standby for deployment.

• Seven ships with the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Units are also on standby along the Western Coast.

• Helicopters and surveillance aircraft are also carrying out aerial surveillance along the Western Coast.