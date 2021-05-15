Cyclone Tauktae: ‘Severe cyclonic storm’ predicts IMD, issues alert for 5 states

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert on May 14, 2021, after informing about the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep that led to a deep depression that intensified into a severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’.

The IMD has issued a red alert stating that the cyclone ‘Tauktae’ is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ by May 17 with wind speeds up to 160 mph.

Depression over Lakshadweep area intensified into a Deep Depression , about 50 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 310 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in 12 hrs .To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th pic.twitter.com/EaOI1pXiih — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 14, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae is predicted to impact the coast of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Lakshadweep, Goa, and most likely to hit the coast of Gujarat by May 18 morning.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on May 15, 2021, issued an ‘orange alert’ predicting a severe flood situation in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Rivers Achankovil, Manimala in Kerala, and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu were reported flowing in ‘severe condition on May 15 morning. Water levels of all three rivers to expected to reach ‘danger’ and highest flood levels, said CWC.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press briefing that as per the IMD, strong winds, heavy rains, and strong sea gusts are expected in Kerala till May 16. He also informed that all the precautionary measures have been put in place to deal with any calamity due to the cyclone. Nine teams of NDRF have also been deployed as a precaution, he further said.

Five districts of Kerala namely Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram have been put on red alert by the IMD in May 14.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae directed District Administration, District Commissioners, and District Collectors to be on alert and well equipped in the coastal areas of Sindhudurg, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Raigad.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) informed that it is geared up for emergency relief work and has deployed 53 teams for the five most vulnerable states of which 24 teams have been pre-deployed and 29 teams have been put on stand-by.