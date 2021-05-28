Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi conducts aerial survey, review situation in West Bengal and Odisha

Prime Minister Modi visited West Bengal and Odisha on May 28, 2021, to take stock of the impact of Cyclone Yaas. He conducted an aerial in the affected parts of both states from 12.15 pm to 2.15 pm.

PM Modi first landed in Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneshwar, where he conducted a review meeting at 11 am. He will also survey the affected areas of Odisha’s Bhadrak, Balasore, and West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur.

Bhubaneswar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas pic.twitter.com/uBlYdxRikn — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Prime Minister visited West Bengal after the aerial survey, where he was to conduct a review meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

On May 27, 2021, Prime Minister had also chaired a meeting to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas and had advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal at the earliest.

Outcomes of PM Modi's review meeting in Odisha and West Bengal

• In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, PM Modi chaired a meeting to review the rehabilitation and relief measures being undertaken. He was briefed about the maximum damage because of Cyclone Yaas in Odisha and that some parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal have also been affected.

• Prime Minister Modi announced financial assistance of Rs. 1000 crores for the immediate relief activities and Rs. 500 crores will be immediately given to Odisha. Another Rs. 500 crores are for Jharkhand and West Bengal, which will be released on the basis of the damage.

• The Central Government will be deploying an Inter-Ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage and on the basis of that further assistance will be given. Prime Minister also assured the governments of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand that the government will closely work with the State Governments at this difficult time.

• Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with those who suffered because of the cyclone and expressed sorrow to the families who have lost their kin during the calamity. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the seriously injured.

Review meeting by PM Modi in West Bengal:

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee informed that the Chief Secretary has submitted a report to PM Modi over the destruction caused because of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

The Chief Secretary has submitted a report to the Prime Minister over the destruction caused due to cyclone Yaas in the State: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/95khmFJcHI — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Reportedly, the West Bengal CM and Chief Secretary arrived late by 30 minutes late for the Cyclone review meeting despite being on the same premises. West Bengal CM upon entering the review meeting handed over the papers related to the cyclone impacts and left.

West Bengal CM & Chief Secy arrived late by 30mins for cyclone review meet despite being in the same premises, according to sources. WB CM upon entering review meet handed over papers related to the cyclone impact & said that other meetings were lined up and left, as per sources. pic.twitter.com/h9dJcCT50V — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of West Bengal and Odisha

PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of the affected parts of West Bengal and Odisha and covered the regions that were most impacted by Cyclone Yaas.

PM Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey to review the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas. The aerial survey covered parts of Odisha and West Bengal: PMO pic.twitter.com/cak98vedGi — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Cyclone Yaas: Restoration work begins in Odisha

• Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had conducted an aerial survey of the affected parts of the state.

• As the restoration work in all the affected areas in the state is in progress, a couple of rivers in the North Odisha District have been swelling due to the excess water intake.

• As per Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, the Odisha government has ed the collectors of North Odisha districts to stay prepared for the safety of the people.

• As many as 146 blocks of Odisha have received heavy to very heavy rainfall. It includes 77 blocks recoding as high as 30 to 40 cm rainfall in the last two days.

Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal govt extends financial relief

• The Government of West Bengal had preliminary estimated that the damage by the cyclone in the state will be around Rs. 15,000 crores.

• To extend relief to the affected areas in the state, the Central Government has already announced a relief of more than Rs. 400 crores.

• The Chief Minister of West Bengal, on behalf of the state government, also announced that another Rs. 1,000 crores will be allocated for the relief and compensation.

Cyclone Yaas weakened into a depression:

Cyclone yaas has been progressing northwards towards the neighbouring state of Bihar. The storm has further weakened after entering the plains of Bihar and Jharkhand and is at a speed of 8-9 km per hour.

Even though Cyclone is no longer a severe storm and weakened into a depression, all the districts of Jharkhand have been affected and are receiving intermittent rainfall.

As per IMD, the cyclone will enter the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh on May 29, 2021, and heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms will occur in the next 48 hours in the eastern and north-eastern part of UP.

Cyclone Yaas had made its landfall in Odisha on May 26, 2021.