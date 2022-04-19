Current Affairs Daily Quiz: 19 April 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as African Swine Fever, Pakistan Cabinet, Covid-19 in IPL among others.

1. Which IPL Player has tested positive for COVID-19?

a) David Warner

b) Mitchell Marsh

c) Aaron Finch

d) Trent Boult

2. How many ministers were sworn into the Pakistani cabinet on April 19?

a) 33

b) 29

c) 34

d) 30

3. African Swine Fever has been detected in which among the following states?

a) Tripura

b) Assam

c) Meghalaya

d) Manipur

4. WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be inaugurated in which city?

a) Jamnagar

b) Bhopal

c) Varanasi

d) Indore

5. Who among the following will pay her maiden visit to India on April 24-25?

a) Ursula Von Der Leyen

b) Angela Merkel

c) Sanna Marin

d) Jacinda Arden

6. China has signed a signed security pact with which among the following South Pacific nations?

a) Palau

b) Papua New Guinea

c) Solomon Islands

d) Nauru

7. Pomila Jaspal has been appointed as the Director (Finance) and CFO of which company?

a) HCL

b) ONGC

c) IOCL

d) HPCL

Answers

1. (b) Mitchell Marsh



Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18, 2022, following which he was admitted to a hospital. He is among the five members in the Delhi contingent who tested positive for COVID-19. The DC medical team is monitoring his condition closely.

2. (c) 34

Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led's new Pakistan cabinet took oath in a ceremony held on April 19, 2022. The new cabinet was sworn in almost a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who lost the no-confidence vote on April 11. In total, 34 Ministers were administered the oath of the office by Pakistan Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a brief ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad. The cabinet ministers list includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State.

3. (a) Tripura

African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been detected in a government breeding farm in Tripura. The farm is located in Devipur, Sepahijala district and is run by the state's Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD). A total of 63 mature pigs had died on the farm due to unknown reasons which raised an alarm. The state government has ordered the mass execution of pigs to curb the spread of the viral fever.

4. (a) Jamnagar

The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jamnagar. The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

5. (a) Ursula Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay an official visit to India on April 24-25. This will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. During her visit, the President of the European Commission will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

6. (c) Solomon Islands

China confirmed on April 19, 2022 that it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific region.

7. (b) ONGC

Pomila Jaspal has been appointed as the Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of the government-owned oil and gas explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with immediate effect. Jaspal has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil & gas Industry comprising operating, regulatory, and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry.