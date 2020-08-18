Darknet misuse, other advanced technologies used for drug trafficking discussed during 4th meeting of BRICS anti-drug working group

The discussion on the misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was one of the key focus areas during the 4th meeting of BRICS anti-drug working group held on August 12, 2020.

As per the statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India called for the nodal points to enable real-time information sharing among BRICS nations. A communique has also been adopted reaffirming the commitment of 5 nations to international anti-drug conventions.

BRICS anti-drug working group which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa held the meeting through video conferencing due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. This year’s session of the anti-drug working group was chaired by Russia.

BRICS anti-drug working group meeting: Key Highlights • During the summit the fruitful exchange of opinions concerning the drug situation in BRICS states, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, international and regional trends of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs as well as the impact of various external and internal factors on the situation took place. • The common points that emerged during the meeting included the need to curb the increased drug trafficking through maritime routes and the need for real-time information sharing among the member states. • Misuse of darknet and other advanced technologies for drug trafficking was also one of the key focal areas of the meeting. • As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, among other areas of collaboration, matters that are pertaining to drug trafficking are important areas of cooperation among the BRICS member states.

India in BRICS anti-drug working group:

As per the statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 16, 2020, the Indian delegation in the 4th meeting of BRICS anti-drug working group was led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau.

The delegation was also comprised of Vrindaba Gohil, First Secretary (Trade), Embassy of India, Moscow, B. Radhika, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, Under Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations), MEA and KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director (Ops), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).