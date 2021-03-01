Deepak Kumar wins silver in boxing at Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria

Deepak Kumar, in boxing, has won a silver medal at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on February 27, 2021. He lost the final face-off in a split decision against Daniel Asenov of Bulgaria in the men’s flyweight.

Deepak Kumar, an Asian Silver winner, was up against Asenov who is a two-time European Championships gold medalist. The Indian boxer had earlier created quite a flutter in the tournament when he stunned Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov, reigning Olympic and World Champion, in the semifinals.

During the game on February 27, the Bulgarian boxer was sharp in his counter-attacking game and was consistently on high-guard which resulted in denying Deepak Kumar a clear shot for the most part.

However, Deepak Kumar’s second round was better and he had also put up a stronger defensive performance but the judges ultimately ruled in the favor of Bulgaria’s Asenov.

The result may not be in favour of #DeepakKumar but the Indian boxer surely won the hearts with his attacking game. A beautiful mix of the uppercut, left jabs and feet movement, a SILVER medal & a dream run at the 72nd Stradja Cup. Kudos.

🇮🇳 is proud of you. #boxing pic.twitter.com/pOyD41iDiE — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) February 27, 2021

In the last 3 minutes, Deepak called the shots for most parts by effortlessly dodging his rival’s attacks. He also launched some strong ones of his own. Deepak Kumar, a naib subedar in the Indian Army, is also a former Indian open-gold medallist.

India signs off with two medals:

Naveen Boora (69 kg) had earlier settled for a bronze medal after going down to the gold medallist of Asian Games Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals.

With this, India has signed off with two medals at the Strandja Memorial Tournament this year, which is one less than what the country has managed to win in the previous edition of the event. In women Indian boxers, no one was able to make the medal rounds and got eliminated by the quarter-final stage.