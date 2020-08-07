Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 7 launched the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy’ under which the state government will waive road tax and registration fee and will provide an incentive of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh for new cars in the capital.

While addressing an online media briefing, he mentioned that the policy aims to boost the economy, reduce pollution levels, and create jobs. He added that he wishes that after five years, Delhi’s name will be taken when there will be a discussion on electric vehicles in the world.

Delhi CM termed it as a ‘progressive policy’ and informed that it also aims to constitute 25 percent electric vehicles by 2024, which is currently just 0.29 percent in the city.

This Electric Vehicle Policy is the country's most progressive policy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/sgMG7egHvW — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy: Key Highlights

• Under the new policy, the state government will give incentives of up to Rs. 30,000 for autos, two-wheelers, freight vehicles, and e-rickshaws, and while for cars it will provide an incentive of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Delhi Govt will provide financial assistance to those buying electric vehicles under Electric Vehicle Policy. Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 will be given on the purchase of 2-wheelers, Rs 1.5 lakh on cars & Rs 30,000 on auto-rickshaws & e-rickshaws: CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

• The Delhi state government will also give a low-interest loan on electric commercial vehicles and expects five lakh new electric vehicles in the next five years.

We hope that 5 lakh new electric vehicles will be registered in the next 5 years. An 'EV Cell' will be established to implement the Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

• The government is also planning to set up ‘State Electric Vehicle Board’ and along with it 200 charging stations in one year to ensure that there is a charging station within a radius of 3 kilometers.

• For those planning to exchange their petrol or diesel-run vehicles, the state government will give a ‘scrapping incentive’ which will be the first of its kind in India.

• Initially, the new policy will be for the period of three years and later the government will review it. If needed, the amendments will also be made in these three years.

• Delhi government’s policy will be an addition to the center’s scheme on electric vehicles known as ‘Fame India Phase-2’ and people can avail benefit under both the schemes.

• Youth will get an opportunity and will be trained so that they are employed as the electric vehicle sector will be needing them at a large scale after the implementation of the policy.

• The new policy by the government will also aim at reducing air pollution in the National Capital. As per CM Arvind Kejriwal, there has been a 25% reduction in the pollution level in Delhi in the last five years.

Development of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy:

While explaining the purpose and benefits of the new policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the ‘Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy’ has been prepared after a detailed discussion in the two five and a half years.

He further exuded confidence that after 5 years, the Delhi Electric Vehicle Model will be discussed in the whole country.

The CM also highlighted the success of the ‘Delhi Development Model’ under which schools and hospitals were built and free water and electricity were also provided.