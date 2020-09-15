Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Novel Coronavirus

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia informed on September 14, 2020, that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has self-isolated himself.

The Deputy CM was scheduled to introduce Delhi Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the one- day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly but he did not attend the House after developing a mild fever on September 13. The Health Minister Satyendra Jain introduced the bill.

The news was shared by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia himself through his official Twitter account.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

25 Member of Parliament tested positive for COVID-19:

25 MPs have also been reported positive for the novel Coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session.

BJPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi, Anant Kumar Hegde, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Kaushal Kishore were among the 17 Lok Sabha MPs who contracted the virus.

While in the Upper House, AAPs Sushil Kumar Gupta, Congress party’s Naranbhai J Rathwa and Deepender Singh Hooda, BJPs Abhay Bharadwaj and Ashok Gasti are among the few who were founded to be infected.

Meenakshi Lekhi had informed that after the routine Parliament Test for COVID-19 & genome test, she was founded positive for Coronavirus.

As the viral disease has continued to pose a threat to the Parliament’s monsoon session, many senior MPs, cutting across political lines have decided of not attending the proceedings.