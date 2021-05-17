Delhi Government launches Centre for realtime Covid-related data

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on May 15, 2021, launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for capturing the real-time pandemic management data.

While launching ICCC, the Chief Minister stated that the state government’s preparations will not slow down as there is a possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. He further added that the COVID Care Centres that were closed down earlier after the decline in the first wave will be reopened and strengthened.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while talking about the ongoing vaccination drive in India, said that the experiences of the countries like the US and the US have shown that vaccination on a massive scale can check the COVID-19.

He also stated that the Central and State Governments have been trying their best, and hopefully, with the availability of more COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccination drive in India will pick up the pace.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, the Delhi government has launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).



This Centre will collate and analyse real-time data on hospitals, oxygen, vaccination, and other aspects of Covid management. pic.twitter.com/sBfBN8twsb — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 15, 2021

Significance of ICCC:

• The new centre by the State Government will help in the decision-making by furnishing the real-time data such as availability of oxygen, vaccination details, beds, medicines as well as other requirements in both the government and private hospitals.

• As per the Chief Minister of Delhi, the decisions taken by the government based on data will be more effective and meaningful.

• The realtime COVID data from ICCC will be made available to the officers through an app. The government will also consider to what extent the access can be provided to the public.

Preparations in Delhi for anticipated third wave:

While talking about the preparations for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that although the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was showing signs of decline, the efforts of the State government have not slowed down.

He informed that the government has set up 1,000 ICU beds, while more oxygen beds will also be available soon. The COVID Care Centres by the government that were closed down after the decline of the first wave will also be reopened.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi:

After a rapid surge in positive cases from the last few weeks, Delhi has seen a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths and 10,918 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reports 4524 new #COVID19 cases, 10,918 recoveries and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 13,98,391

Total recoveries 13,20,496

Death toll 21,846



Active cases 56,049 pic.twitter.com/r7fXsnpmYR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The positivity rate in the state has dipped to 8.42% as Delhi recorded the lowest number of cases since April 5, 2021.