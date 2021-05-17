Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Delhi Government launches Centre for realtime Covid-related data

ICCC will help in the decision-making by furnishing the real-time data such as availability of oxygen, vaccination details, beds, medicines as well as other requirements in both the government and private hospitals.

Created On: May 17, 2021 18:36 ISTModified On: May 17, 2021 18:36 IST
Integrated Command and Control Centre

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on May 15, 2021, launched an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for capturing the real-time pandemic management data.

While launching ICCC, the Chief Minister stated that the state government’s preparations will not slow down as there is a possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. He further added that the COVID Care Centres that were closed down earlier after the decline in the first wave will be reopened and strengthened.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while talking about the ongoing vaccination drive in India, said that the experiences of the countries like the US and the US have shown that vaccination on a massive scale can check the COVID-19.

He also stated that the Central and State Governments have been trying their best, and hopefully, with the availability of more COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccination drive in India will pick up the pace.

Significance of ICCC:

The new centre by the State Government will help in the decision-making by furnishing the real-time data such as availability of oxygen, vaccination details, beds, medicines as well as other requirements in both the government and private hospitals.

As per the Chief Minister of Delhi, the decisions taken by the government based on data will be more effective and meaningful.

The realtime COVID data from ICCC will be made available to the officers through an app. The government will also consider to what extent the access can be provided to the public.

Preparations in Delhi for anticipated third wave:

While talking about the preparations for the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that although the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was showing signs of decline, the efforts of the State government have not slowed down.

He informed that the government has set up 1,000 ICU beds, while more oxygen beds will also be available soon. The COVID Care Centres by the government that were closed down after the decline of the first wave will also be reopened.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi:

After a rapid surge in positive cases from the last few weeks, Delhi has seen a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths and 10,918 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the state has dipped to 8.42% as Delhi recorded the lowest number of cases since April 5, 2021.

