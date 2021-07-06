Delhi Government launches financial assistance scheme and portal for families of COVID-19 victims

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on July 6, 2021, launched a social security scheme ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’ and a portal to provide financial assistance to the families who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While addressing a virtual press conference, the Chief Minister said that Delhi has faced four waves of Coronavirus and the fourth one affected almost every family and many people died.

He added that many children were orphaned and many families lost their sole breadwinners. In such a case, being a responsible government, we have conceptualized this scheme.

कोरोना प्रभावित परिवारों की सहायता के लिए आज माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने ‘मुख्यमंत्री कोविड-19 परिवार आर्थिक सहायता योजना’ की शुरुआत की।



इस योजना के तहत कोरोना से हुई मृत्यु पर आश्रितों को एकमुश्त 50 हज़ार की राशि एवं 2500 रुपए की मासिक पेंशन दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/npTNQJm0V6 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 6, 2021

Delhi’s Finance assistance scheme and portal: Key details • Under the scheme, Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to the COVID-19 pandemic. • An additional amount of Rs. 2,500 per month will also be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family. • The portal has also been launched by the Kejriwal Government through which those who lost their family members can apply for financial assistance. • The government representatives will also visit such families and get the applications filled up.

Representatives to not conduct scrutiny of applications: Delhi CM



Chief Minister Kejriwal has directed that the representatives assisting the family members will not reject claims of the families in case any document is missing. Their purpose must only be to facilitate the process.

He added that the representatives must not conduct scrutiny of applications. In case, the family lack any document, they will help them in obtaining it. Financial assistance to such families must be provided as soon as possible.

Background:

Earlier on June 22, 2021, the Department of Social Welfare of the Delhi Government had notified about the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’ for the families of COVID-19 victims.