Delhi government resumes the doorstep delivery of driver license, marriage certificate and other public services

The Delhi Government on September 1, 2020, resumed the doorstep delivery of public services to its citizens. The state government’s project has been restarted after the suspension of nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Delhi government, the demand for the public services has been slowly picking up but the numbers are yet to reach the March levels. The project had hit a pause at the end of March 2020 as all the public services were stopped once the lockdown started.

However, according to the state official, the services will be on hold in the containment zones for now. For this, the ground staff agency has been asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, Central Government, NDMA.

Significance of doorstep delivery of public services:

As per the official, the project will revolutionize the world of public services and will also help reduce the community spread of viral infection in the government offices. The state government has also been planning to slowly close the public dealing in the government departments as the pilot stage has been successfully completed in some of the districts.

Resuming the doorstep delivery of public services:

The state official informed that when unlocking was initiated, the state government considered restarting the services. However, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic was a priority. He added that even as the project hit a pause in March, the call centre was only shut from April till mid-May 2020 as the executives worked from home to address any calls made by the citizens in a panic regarding the applications.

With the resumption of public service, the response has been quite good and the executives have been receiving 2000-5000 calls a day and 100-200 service requests daily. For the service, unless the applicant has all the documents available, the appointment is not booked.

Precautionary steps taken before the resumption of services:

• Call centres executives were retrained regarding the project and the things that they must take care of in the context of a pandemic.

• To avoid the restart of doorstep services until the officials are ready, the call centres were directed to follow-up all the pre-lockdown applications, which were cleared before the project was restarted.

• The Mobile Sahayaks were retrained and were provided with sanitizers, masks, and gloves. They were also instructed to process applications with the social distancing of 6 feet and to sanitize their tablets after every service process.

• The Aarogya Setu App has also been made compulsory and if any of the sahayaks showed symptoms, they were not allowed to work until they are fit or their COVID-19 test result comes negative.

• Special Operating procedures have also been put in place as no appointments will be booked for the containment zones. The call centres have updated data for them.

• While booking the appointment, the executives ask applicants regarding any infection reported in or near their house. In case of any positive cases, the applicant has to make sure that the patient has recovered.

About Delhi Govt’s doorstep delivery scheme:

The scheme which was started 2 years ago by the state government offers 100 public services across 14 departments, which Delhi citizens can avail of by calling the helpline.

The backbone of the scheme is the ‘Mobile Sahayaks’. They visit the homes of the applicants and take necessary documents for further processing at a charge of just Rs. 50.