Delhi Weekend Curfew: What will be allowed and what will be closed?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on April 15, 2021 that the government has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital to control the spread of COVID-19.

Only essential services will be allowed during Delhi's weekend curfew and curfew passes will be issued to those rendering essential services, informed the CM.

Kejriwal said that the restrictions are necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. The CM made the announcement after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi Weekend Curfew: What will be open?

•Essential Services

•Cinema halls- To operate with 30 percent capacity.

•Restaurants- People will not be allowed to dine in restaurants. Only takeaways and home deliveries to be permitted.

•Market: One weekly market per day per municipal zone to operate to arrest

the spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

•Weddings: Those attending weddings in Delhi to be given e-passes to facilitate movement during weekend curfew.

Delhi Weekend Curfew: What will be closed?

•Malls

•Gyms

•Spas

•Auditoriums to be closed

COVID-Bed Situation in Delhi

The Delhi Chief Minister assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. As per the latest data, more than 5000 beds are available in Delhi, confirmed Delhi CM.

The Chief Minister further stated that the COVID-19 norms will be strictly enforced in public places.

Background

The weekend curfew has been announced in the view of grim COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi registered its highest single-day spike of 17,282 new COVID-19 infections and 104 COVID-related deaths on April 14, 2021. This has taken the total coronavirus caseload in the city to 7,67,438, which includes 50,736 active cases, 7,05,162 recoveries and 11,540 deaths.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the city has also jumped to 15.92 percent.