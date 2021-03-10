Delhi to bid for 2048 Olympics: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on March 9, 2021 that Delhi will bid to host the 2048 Olympics. The CM said that a vision has been provided for the same in the Delhi Budget presented in the state assembly.

दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य है कि दिल्ली में ओलंपिक खेलों का आयोजन भी हो। 2048 के 39वें ओलंपिक खेल प्रतियोगिताओं की मेज़बानी का आवेदन करने के लक्ष्य के साथ दिल्ली सरकार ज़ोर-शोर से काम कर रही है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2021

Kejriwal further stated that Delhi will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it. He continued by saying Delhi's Finance Minister Manish Sisodia has made a great budget, which keeps in mind people of all sections of the society.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly on March 9, 2021.

A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/YZ0OV5VZia — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Delhi aims to have per capita income equivalant to Singapore by 2047

The Deputy CM said that the Delhi government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital and make it equivalent to Singapore's level by 2047. He noted that a growth of 16 percent will be required to successfully achieve the goal. He said it will be difficult but the state government will work to make it a success.

India can host the Olympics before 2048: IOA President

•The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra responded to Delhi CM's statement of Delhi making a bid for hosting Olympics in 2048, saying that the Chief Minister should have discussed the matter with them first.

•He said that it is a welcome step if they are thinking of it but it should have been taken after discussing it with the Indian Olympic Association. The IOA President said that they can send an expression of interest but bidding is a different process.

•The IOA President further said that Delhi alone can't stage the Olympics, multiple cities will have to be involved. He added saying that there are many things involved in any competition.

•He further stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Motera is the best option for opening and closing ceremony of Olympics as of now from his point of view.

•The IOA President also said that India can definitely host the Olympics before 2048.

Background

The Delhi state government has allocated Rs 50 crores in this year's budget to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the national capital.

The COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for all people of Delhi in government hospitals.