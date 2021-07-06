Delhi's new excise policy allows bars to operate till 3 am, Know all about it!

The Delhi government on July 5, 2021 announced a new excise policy for the financial year 2021-22, which will allow bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants in the national capital to operate till 3 am.

This policy will not be effective on the bars that have been given license to operate round-the-clock service of liquor.

The Delhi government has also allowed hotels, clubs and restaurants in the capital to serve Indian or foreign liquor in any area within the licensed premises, including the balcony, terrace or lower area, so long as the liquor serving is screened off from public view.

How will new excise policy change bar experience in Delhi?

• The 2021-22 excise policy states that retail sales in the form of L-7V (Indian and Foreign Liquor) can be opened in any market, mall, commercial streets and areas, local shopping complex and other places.

• The policy also allows the people of Delhi to fill their bottles with freshly brewed beer from any microbrewery in the city.

• The policy document states that draught beer will be allowed to be taken away in bottles or 'growlers'. It also states that microbreweries will be allowed to supply draught beer to bars and restaurants that have a license to serve liquor.

• As per the policy, every liquor outlet in Delhi will provide a walk-in experience to its customers and the entire selection and sale process will be completed within the vend premise.

• Such retail vends that will be air-conditioned will have glass doors and customers will not be allowed to crowd outside a vend or the pavement and buy through the counter.

• The vends will have to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the vend besides arranging for adequate security arrangements.

• However, if the shop causes nuisance for the neighbourhood and any complaint is registered with the Delhi government then the license of the vend will have to be cancelled.

• The bars have also been allowed to have performances including music and musical instruments, dancing or singing by professionals or deejays, live bands and karaoke on its premises. There will also be no restriction on the shelf life of opened liquor bottles at the bar counter.

• The new policy recommends pricing norms for the registration of various liquor brands in Delhi and sales outside the national capital.

• The total number of retail liquor vends in the city will be 849, including five super-premium retail vends that will have a minimum carpet area of 2,500 square feet.

Super Premium Vends

Super Premium Vends will also be set up with a tasting room within the premise but they will only be allowed to sell beer priced above Rs 200 MRP and all other spirits above Rs 1,000 Retail price.

The Super Premium Vends will need to stock at least 50 imported (B10) liquor brands including wines (BECRS) in the store.

New Licence for banquet halls, party places

The state government has also introduced a new license L-38 for party places, banquet halls, motels, farmhouses and wedding/party/event venues with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee.

As per the new Excise Policy, the 272 municipal wards in the national capital will be divided into 30 zones in 68 assembly constituencies of Delhi and each zone will have a maximum of 27 retailers.

On average, there will be three retail liquor vendors in each ward.