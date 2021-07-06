J&K Delimitation: Delimitation Commission to visit J&K today, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti to skip meeting

The Delimitation Commission is scheduled to arrive for a four-day visit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir today. The commission is headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The delimitation commission will stay in J&K for four days and is expected to hold meetings with political leaders, civil society members and District Election Officers or Deputy Commissioners of 20 districts of the region to take inputs related to the ongoing delimitation process in the Union Territory.

As per reports, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti will skip the meeting with the Delimitation Commission. On the other hand, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has confirmed that its delegation will meet the Commission.

The delegations of BJP, CPI, CPI (Marxist), BSP, National Conference, Panthers Party, J&K People's Conference and J&K Apni Party will also meet the Delimitation Commission in Srinagar.

Leaders of BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI (Marxist), BSP, National Conference, Panthers Party, J&K People's Conference & J&K Apni Party to meet Delimitation Commission in Srinagar today; no meeting with PDP leaders scheduled — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said that as far as the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is concerned, their stand is that these are autonomous bodies and the respective political parties will decide about participating in the commission's meeting.

5-member NC delegation to meet Delimitation Commission

• A five-member delegation of the National Conference (NC) is scheduled to meet the Delimitation Commission. The delegation will comprise NC leaders Abdul Raheem Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Ittoo.

• The National Conference delegation will meet the commission and put forward their party's view points and suggestions before the commission.

• The delimitation commission has allotted 20 minutes to each party to put forth their views about the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation Commission

• The delimitation commission has been given the responsibility to redraw the parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as mandated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

• The Delimitation Commission was set up in March 2020 and its term was extended in March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, the Commission comprises ex-officio members Sushil Chandra (Election Commissioner) and KK Sharma (State Election Commissioner, J&K).

• The five associate members of the commission include Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi. These members were appointed by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

J&K Delimitation Commission Agenda

The key agenda of the J&K Delimitation Commission is accommodating 7 new constituencies and allocating ST reserved seats.

Background

The Delimitation Commission's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes after leaders from J&K's eight political parties met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24. The Prime Minister had held a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with the 14 J&K leaders. PM Modi said after the meeting that the government is fully committed to the "democratic process" in the region and holding the assembly elections is a priority.

As per the rules, the number of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 83 to 90 following the completion of the delimitation exercise. However, 24 assembly seats will remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).