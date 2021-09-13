Digital Population Clock inaugurated in India: All you need to know

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Parvin Pawar on September 10, 2021, inaugurated a ‘Digital Population Clock’ at the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi.

The Union Minister also inaugurated and presided over the seminar on Population, Human Capital, and Sustainable Development and also launched a book titled “Infant and Child Mortality in Assam- Demographic and Socio-Economic Interrelations”.

While speaking on the occasion, Pawar talked about the need to have a greater discussion and awareness of the population as India, according to estimates, is poised to become the most populous country by the year 2027.

The minister also underlined the Health Ministry’s commitment to strengthen the health infrastructure across the country and to fulfill PM Modi’s vision of ‘Health for all'.

Digital Population Clock in India: Significance • The digital population clock will be beneficial to everyone as it will provide an interactive and quick overview of the country’s population. • The Population Clock will provide a minute-by-minute estimate of the population of India. • The clock will also help in capturing the data regarding the Infant Mortality Rate, Total Fertility Rate, and Maternal Mortality Rate. • The Digital Population Clock is also expected to be able to create awareness in young generations apart from its importance in research.

Population policy in India:

On the occasion, Dr. Bharati Parvin Pawar said that the population policy must intend to stabilize the population and that it requires both micro and macro approaches.

She added that the Government of India has also been ensuring that everyone gets clean fuel, clean water, house, and healthcare.

While talking about how population estimation has been critical in the distribution and access to public goods, the Union Minister also talked about the critical role of Population Research Centers (PRCs) that they can play in carrying out the research on contemporary issues.

What is the role of Population Research Centers?

The Health Minister appreciated the wide range of studies conducted by the Population Research Centers which will help in the policy formulations and the evaluation of schemes.

Population Research Centers (PRCs) have also visited all the Health and Wellness Centers in the country. The Centers can help the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in monitoring the various flagship programmes of the Indian Government such as Kayakalp, Lakshya, and Ayushman Bharat.