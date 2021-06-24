Do you need to submit mobile phone number or address proof to get COVID Vaccine? Know Here

The Union Health Ministry on June 23, 2021, quashed all fake reports alleging that homeless people have been deprived of availing COVID-19 vaccination due to unavailability of technical requirements.

The Ministry dismissed all reports as ‘baseless’ that alleged owning a mobile phone or computer with access to the internet, providing address proof, knowledge of English, and pre-registration on Co-WIN is mandatory for availing COVID-19 vaccination.

The Health Ministry clarified that none of these terms stated are required to avail COVID-19 vaccine doses. Pre-registration on Co-WIN is not mandatory, the Ministry added.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 30 crores on June 24, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 64.89 lakh vaccine doses were administered. The country’s active caseload has further declined to 6 lakhs. There have been 54,069 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In a bid to further promote the COVID-19 vaccination program and ensure every citizen of the country can access the vaccine doses, the Government of India has ensured the following steps.

Co-WIN is now available in 12 languages

•Co-WIN platform has been made available in 12 languages, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

•Co-WIN platform has been built as an inclusive IT system to provide a flexible framework with all necessary features to extend vaccine coverage even in the remotest parts of the country.

Provisions for those with no identity cards, mobile phone or internet

•Though any of the Photo ID proof prior to vaccination, namely Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) - Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, Pension Document with photograph, etc are required for identity verification.

•However, the Government has made special provisions for vaccination of those who might not have any of the mentioned identity cards or mobile phones. More than 2 lakh people have benefitted under these provisions.

80 per cent of vaccination conducted through walk-ins

•Free-of-cost walk-in (on-site) vaccination sessions are available for people who do not have access to mobile phones or computer systems with the internet for vaccine registration.

•The Health Ministry stated, “80 per cent of vaccination has been conducted through walk-ins (on-site) mode. All the necessary data required for registration, vaccination, and certificate of vaccination is handled by the vaccinator with the basic minimum information provided by the beneficiaries.”

Vaccination centres are located in rural areas

•Further data by the government shows that 70 per cent of vaccination centres have been put up in rural areas which include 26,000 Primary Health Centres and 26,000 Sub-Health Centres.