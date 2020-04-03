DRDO develops new bio suit with seam sealing glue

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new bio suit with seam sealing glue to keep all the health care professionals involved in the care of COVID-19 patients safe from the deadly virus.

The bio suit has been developed with the help of the industry. Several DRDO scientists have applied their expertise in the field of coating, textile and nanotechnology to come up with the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with a specific type of fabric coating.

The bio suit was then put through several rigorous testing processes for textile parameters and protection against synthetic blood to check its protection level. The testing revealed that the protection provided against synthetic blood exceeds the criteria defined for body suits by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Key Highlights

• The DRDO is trying to ensure that these suits are produced in large numbers to serve as defensive equipment for all the paramedics, medics and other health care personnel who are fighting in the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The industry is preparing to produce the bio suit in large quantities, to meet the increasing shortage of personal protective equipment in the nation.

• Currently, Kusumgarh Industries is producing the raw material- the coating material. The complete suit is being manufactured by another vendor. At present, the production capacity is 7,000 suits per day.

• Efforts are on to increase the production capacity to about 15000 suits per day. Another vendor is being brought, who has the experience in garment technology.

Key Problem Area: The key problem area in the production of bio suits by DRDO and its industry partners is the non-availability of seam sealing tapes.

Seam Sealing Glue

• To tackle the same, the DRDO has prepared a special seam sealing glue as an alternative to the seam sealing tapes. The glue is based on the sealant used in submarine applications.

• The bio suits prepared using the seam sealing glue recently cleared a test at the Southern India Textile Research Association (SITRA) Coimbatore.

• The DRDO can produce the sealant at a mass level with the help of the industry to support the seam sealing activity by the suit manufacturers.

Latest Developments

The Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) Gwalior has developed Mk V. bio suits that can provide protection against Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) agents. The organisation has supplied 53000 such suits to the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force.

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) Delhi has developed a reusable suit.

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) Agra has developed different kinds of parachutes with fabrics similar to protective equipment textiles.