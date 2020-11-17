India successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system

This was the second successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system within a week. 

Nov 17, 2020 19:45 IST

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful test of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system on November 17, 2020. The missile system was able to successfully secure a direct hit on the intended target during the trial testfiring. 

The missile was successful in destroying the unmanned target aircraft at medium range. This was the second successful flight test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system within a week. 

The first successful test of a Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System was conducted on November 13, 2020. The test had achieved a major milestone, as it secured a direct hit on a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.

The missile systems are being developed as a part of the Indian Army's air defence system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on November to congratulate the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the two successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.

The Minister wrote, " Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile." His post read that while the first launch test proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with a direct hit, the latest test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection."

