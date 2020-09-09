EAM S Jaishankar to attend SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Moscow

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar is scheduled to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO) today in Moscow, Russia.

The External Affairs Minister landed in Moscow on September 8 for a four-day visit to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meet. He was received by Ambassador and senior officers from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO is scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10. This is the third Council of Foreign Ministers meeting that India will be attending as a full member of SCO. While the first meeting was in Beijing in April 2018, the second was in Bishkek in May 2019.

The Indian External Affairs Minister's visit to Russia comes days after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Moscow to attend the meeting of the SCO Defence Ministers.

Key Highlights

• The SCO Foreign Minister's meeting will review the preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit and exchange views on international and regional issues in the context of the 75th UN anniversary.

• The discussions will be centered around a number of urgent foreign policy issues as well as decisions aimed at further developing SCO activities on overcoming the global political and socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The External Affairs Minister’s visit in Moscow will include participation in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and other bilateral meetings.

• The External Affairs Minister is expected to have several bilateral meetings including with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

• Jaishankar may also meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO meet. The meeting is likely to take place on September 10.

EAM meets Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had made a stopover at Tehran, Iran as a part of his Russia visit and had met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

The EAM called the meeting productive and said that the discussions covered areas including strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations and reviewed regional developments.

A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality. pic.twitter.com/Ec9sqO5I6U — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 8, 2020

India's high-level visits to Iran are been considered as a major effort to reach out to a country that it considers as a part of its extended neighbourhood. Iran plays a significant role in India's connectivity project through Chabahar port, which provides India a link to Afghanistan and the wider Central Asian region, bypassing Pakistan.

Background

India and China are important members of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization. India has been taking an active part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under Russia's Chairmanship this year. The SCO Summit 2020 is expected to be held soon.

India and Russia share an important strategic partnership and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of India -Russia Strategic Partnership.