EAM visit to London: S. Jaishankar held talks with his counterparts of US, Australia, Japan and others

The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar had embarked on a four-day visit to London on May 3, 2021. The visit from May 3 to May 6 was primarily scheduled for the union minister’s participation in a meeting of the foreign ministers of G7 countries in London and India was invited for a meeting as a guest country.

The G7 members meeting provided also a unique opportunity to the External Affairs Minister of India to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts of various countries including the US, Canada, Japan, and South Africa. During his visit, the Union Minister also took part in the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue to discuss the Indo-Pacific Strategic Landscape.

After reaching London, UK media had reported that the two members of the Indian delegation had isolated themselves. The report was later confirmed by the External Affairs Minister himself who tweeted that he has been made aware of the exposure to possible COVID-19 positive cases.

However, as a precautionary measure, the minister and three members of his delegation went into isolation and the scheduled meetings, including the G7 summit, were attended by S. Jaishankar in a virtual mode.

EAM S. Jaishankar meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken

The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on May 3, 2021, had met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London, before the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The Union Minister thanked Blinken for the support extended by the United States to India amid the crisis caused by the second wave of the pandemic.

While sharing the news of the meeting via Twitter, Jaishankar stated that both the ministers had a detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, reliable supply chains, and focus on expanding the vaccine production capacity.

The other issues that were discussed were climate change, Myanmar violence, and the developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Good to meet in person my old friend @SecBlinken. Detailed discussion on the global Covid challenge, focussing on expanded vaccine production capacity and reliable supply chains. pic.twitter.com/iQZmGjuPi5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 3, 2021

S. Jaishankar holds virtual meeting with Japanese counterpart

The Union Minister held a virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi on May 5, 2021, in London on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Objective: During the virtual meeting, the two ministers of India and Japan held a discussion on intensifying their bilateral engagement and reviewed the regional issues in the strategically significant Indo-Pacific region which has seen growing assertiveness of China.

A cordial virtual meeting with FM @moteging of Japan. Appreciate Japan’s strong support for India to meet the current Covid challenge. Discussed intensifying our bilateral engagement in the near future. Also reviewed regional issues in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/grqIosacOF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

First India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue: S. Jaishankar on May 4, 2021, held discussions with the Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drain and Australia Marise Payne under the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue in a virtual mode in London. The dialogue was held on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting. The ministers discussed the Indo-Pacific Strategic Landscape and agreed on the significance of enhancing the cooperation. The External Affairs Minister of India also thanked both the ministers for their strong support to India in meeting the COVID-19 challenge. Substantive discussions with my colleagues FM @JY_LeDrian and FM @MarisePayne at the first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue. Thanked them both for their strong support in meeting the Covid challenge. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2021

S. Jaishankar holds bilateral dialogues with his Canadian counterpart

The EAM on May 5, 2021, held a virtual dialogue with the Foreign Minister of Canada Marc Garneau. The dialogue took place in London on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Minister’s Summit.

The ministers from India and Canada held a fruitful conversation and discussed the challenges posed by the pandemic and different aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Useful virtual meeting with FM @MarcGarneau of Canada on G7 sidelines. Discussed our respective Covid challenges. Talked about various aspects of our bilateral relationship. Also exchanged views on Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/LNLdy86H8J — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

EAM meets South African Counterpart

The External Affairs Minister on May 4, 2021, met with the Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Ponder. During the meeting, both the ministers held discussions on the commonwealth issues and economic recovery. The meeting took place in London on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Minister’s Summit.

A pleasure to meet up with FM Dr Naledi Pandor of South Africa. A useful discussion on working together to meet the Covid challenge. Also spoke about economic recovery and Commonwealth issues. pic.twitter.com/GJJgmwLVKh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2021

G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting:

The first-in-person gathering of G7 Foreign and Development ministers in over 2 years took place in London, the United Kingdom from May 3 to May 5, 2021.

The G7 members are Britain, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan. Even though not part of it, South Africa, Australia, South Korea, India, and Brunei, the chair of the Association of the South East Asian Nations were also invited as guests to participate in the summit.