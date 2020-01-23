EIU’s Global Democracy Index: India slips 10 spots to 51st rank, Norway tops the list

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has recently released a global democracy index for the year 2019. India has slipped 10 ranks to 51st position in this index. This index provides an overall view of the status of democracy among 167 countries.

The global democracy index helps business leaders to empower them to work with confidence and to prepare for more opportunities. Norway is on the top of the EIU’s democracy index while Pakistan is on 108th rank.

India in Democracy Index-2019

According to the list, India's total score in the year 2018 was 7.23, which has now reduced to 6.90. The decline in civil liberties in the country has been attributed to the fall of India's ranking in the index. EIU’s index is based on five categories. These include the electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. The governance of any country is divided into four categories based on the total marks of these five categories.

Key Findings

• The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) releases an annual index of 167 independent countries, which broadly shows the status of democracy in these countries.

• According to the index, Pakistan is at the 108th position on the list. Similarly, Sri Lanka is ranked 69th, Bangladesh 80th.

• China fell to the 153rd position in 2019 with 2.26 points. It is close to the bottom position in the global ranking.

• Another country like Brazil is at 52nd place with 6.86 points and Russia is at 134th place with 3.11 points on the list.

• Norway tops the list while North Korea is at the bottom with the 167th position.

Ranking Criteria

According to the EIU, countries are classified into four categories of governance based on total scores. These four categories are - 'full democracy' (scores more than 8 points), flawed democracy (scores more than 6 but less than or equal to 8), hybrid governance (More than 4 but less than or equal to 6) and authoritarian governance (scores less than or equal to 4).