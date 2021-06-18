Election Commission of India releases Atlas on 2019 General Elections

The Election Commission of India on June 15, 2021, released ‘General Elections 2019: An Atlas’.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey released the Atlas.

Chandra applauded the work of the officers of the Commission for putting together this innovative document and said further that this document would be beneficial to researchers and academicians in exploring the vast landscape of the Indian elections.

What does the General Elections 2019: An Atlas contain?

• The Atlas comprises all statistical figures and data of the General Elections 2019. It consists of 90 tables and 42 thematic maps depicting various facets of the elections. The Atlas also gives away interesting anecdotes, facts, and legal provisions regarding Indian elections.

• The Atlas showcases data of the 23 States and UTs where the female voting percentage was higher than a male voting percentage, and information about the smallest and largest parliamentary constituency in terms of candidates or electors, and performance of political parties amongst other parameters.

• The Atlas showcases data of electors across different categories through various comparison charts like Elector Gender Ratio and electors in different age categories. The lowest gender gap in the history of Indian elections was witnessed during the 2019 General Elections. The Elector Gender Ratio that was positive since 1971 was recorded 926 during the 2019 General Elections.

• The Atlas will also compare the average number of electors per polling station in different states during the 2014 and 2019 General Elections. Over 10 lakh polling stations were set up in the 2019 General Elections by the Election Commission of India of which Arunachal Pradesh recorded the lowest number of electors per polling station (365).

• The Atlas will also compare the number of candidates contesting in the General Elections since 1951. The 2019 General Elections recorded a total of 8054 qualified candidates contesting.

What are the benefits of the General Elections 2019: An Atlas?

• The Election Commission in October 2019 released statistical reports based on the electoral records provided by the Returning Officers of 543 Parliamentary Constituencies.

• The Atlas comprising tables and maps provide information for a better understanding of Indian electoral diversity. These maps give insights into electoral patterns at different levels.

• The Atlas has been prepared to serve as an illustrative and informative document that helps in understanding the nuances of the Indian electoral process and enables readers to analyze changes and trends in the country.

Compilation of electoral data in India

• The Election Commission of India has been compiling electoral data in the form of statistical books and narratives since the first General Elections held in 1951-52.

• In Indian elections, the electoral data is compiled during the preparation of the Electoral Roll by the Electoral Registration Officers and also during the process of elections by the Returning Officers. This data is further collated and after the elections are concluded, the Election Commission of India goes through the data and prepares various reports.

• The 17th General Elections held in 2019 by far has been the largest democratic elections that recorded 61.468 voters at 10.378 lakh polling stations spread across 32 lakh square kilometer territory of India.