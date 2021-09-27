England's Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket on September 27, 2021. The 34-year-old who made his Test debut in 2014 has played 64 Tests and picked up 195 wickets and scored five centuries during his test career. The announcement comes ahead of the Ashes tour.

Speaking about the decision, Moeen Ali said, "I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket". He stated, "Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it."

He said, “I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out. I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done.”

Moeen Ali Test Career stats

Test debut: June 12, 2014, England vs Sri Lanka

Last Test: September 2, 2021, England vs India

Total Matches Played: 64

Total runs scored: 2914

Batting Average: 28.29

100s/50s: 5/14

Top score: 155*

Wickets:195

Bowling average: 36.66

5 wicket/ 10 wicket haul- 5/1

Key Details

•Moeen Ali has decided to bid adieu to the longest format, he will continue to play in the shorter formats. He is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in UAE.

•He has informed his decision to retire from Test cricket to England's head coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root. He reportedly wants to prolong his white-ball career so he is likely to continue to play county and franchise cricket.

•Moeen Ali was the 12th greatest wicket-taker during his time in the side with only James Anderson and Stuart Broad taking more wickets than him during the period.

•His finest period as a spinner came between 2017 and 2019. He claimed the famous hat-trick at the Oval in 2017, when he took 26 wickets against South Africa.

•The 34-year-old will be a part of England's squad for next month’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

After announcing his retirement, the all-rounder thanked his coaches and family for their support throughout the journey. He said, "I have to thank Peter Moores and Chris Silverwood for being my coaches and Peter for giving me my debut. Cookie and Rooty as the captains who I’ve enjoyed playing under and I hope they are happy with how I played. My parents are my number one, I feel without their support there is no way I would have made it, every game I played was for them and I know they are really proud of me."

"My brothers and my sister, on my bad days they’ve been the first to pick me up and my wife and kids, my wife’s sacrifices and the patience she has, I am really grateful for that. They have all been amazing on my journey, everything I did I did for them," he added.