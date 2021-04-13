eSANTA: Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches platform for marine products to empower farmers

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on April 13, 2021, launched the e-SANTA platform for marine products.

The Union Minister informed that the e-commerce platform will help in empowering farmers as they will be able to sell their products through this portal. The advanced platform will enable the farmers to do spot as well as forward sales.

During the launch, he also suggested that the Marine Products Export Development Authority must have a rating system for both the sellers and buyers on the portal so that one can see and take the decisions accordingly.

Currently, there are about 18,000 farmers in the country who have been contributing to the marine exports of India.

The launch of eSaNta portal will revolutionise traditional aqua farming by providing a cashless, contactless & electronic trade platform between farmers, exporters & domestic markets.



eSaNta will empower our farmers with new digital solutions.



Visit: 🌐 https://t.co/g9jyY2PNHM pic.twitter.com/lx8d1HOBWg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 13, 2021

Significance:

• The platform will help in empowering the farmers with digital solutions along with an alternative way of selling their products.

• eSANTA platform will provide more opportunities, freedom, and options to the fish and aqua farmers and will ensure fair prices and traceability to both sellers and buyers.

• It will help in changing the traditional way of business from a word of mouth basis to a business that is more legally binding.

• The platform will raise the income and lives of the farmers by creating awareness of products and markets, reducing risks, and shielding against the wrong practices.

About eSANTA Platform:

• It is a digital bridge for ending the market divide and will act as an alternative marketing tool between the farmers and buyers by eliminating the middlemen.

• The platform provides services such as easy registration, details of sellers and buyers and will help in expanding the business.

• eSANTA will provide a cashless, paperless, and contactless electronic trade platform between the farmers, domestic markets, and exporters.

• The platform will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Odiya, and Bengali. It will also be available in other languages soon.