Farm laws: 200 Farmers get go ahead for protest at Jantar Mantar everyday, heavy security ahead of agitation

Farmers’ Protest: The Delhi Police on July 21, 2021, permitted the farmers to hold demonstrations at Jantar Mantar demanding the scrapping of agricultural laws.

The decision came after the administration took an understanding from them that the farmers will not towards the Parliament which is currently in the Monsoon session.

The Delhi Government also granted permission for farmers’ protest, subject to following all the COVID-19 protocols.

Delhi Police, in a statement issued late on July 21, said that the farmers will be escorted by the police to the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar from the Singhu Border in buses.

Farmers gather to board the buses at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, ahead of protest against three farm laws at Jantar Mantar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/S4JFHt6lv4 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

What are the guidelines for Farmers’ Protest? • Only those farmers who have ID cards will be allowed at the protest site and at the end of the day, around 5 pm, Police will escort the farmers back to the buses as they return to the Singhu Border. • Farmers holding the demonstration have been asked to not take out any march in view of the Coronavirus restrictions. They have also been asked to observe the COVID appropriate behavior and social distancing. • Extensive arrangements have been put up by the Delhi Police to ensure that the protests remain peaceful. How many farmers are permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar? After the multiple rounds of negotiations with the farmers' bodies ‘Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’ (KMSC) and ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’ (SKM), and on being assured that the protest will remain peaceful, the farmers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with the limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons from SKM and 6 persons from KMSC from 11 am to 5 pm daily. For how long farmers’ protests will take place? The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the farmers to stage protests from July 22 to August 9, 2021, subject to the participation of a maximum of 200 protestors per day.

Farmers’ steering committee to discuss farm laws:

Darshan Pal Singh, farmers leader while talking about the protests informed that a group of 200 farmers will go in four buses to hold ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Parliament Street. There the farmers will discuss the agrarian crisis, the three farm laws, and the MSP.

The farmers have also constituted a six-member steering committee which will include three members from Punjab.

Security heightened in the National Capital ahead of protests:

Security has been heightened in Delhi with the personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha, Joint CP Jaspal Singh, and CP Balaji Srivastava also visited Jantar Mantar to review the security arrangements.

Delhi: Heavy security deployment at Tikri Border in view of farmers' protest against at Jantar Mantar amid monsoon session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/j3U71Z5w1s — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Apart from the main highway all the routes leading to Delhi have been put under complete surveillance and are being monitored round the clock.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar ahead of farmers' protest against three farm laws



Security personnel deployed & barricades have been put up at the spot pic.twitter.com/KIKJtmAzjO — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

To avoid what happened on January 26

As per the Delhi Police, they will not be taking any chances after what had happened on January 26, 2021, and have made appropriate arrangements.

The National Capital had witnessed the violent protests during a tractor parade on Republic Day as thousands of agitators had clashed with the Police.